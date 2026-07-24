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Back to school: Good Stress VS. Chronic Stress and How to Cope


Back to school stress and how to cope

Back-to-school season can be exciting. Seeing friends again, meeting new teachers, and getting back to sports, clubs, and activities can make the start of the school year feel fresh and fun.

But let's be honest: school can also be stressful.

Maybe you're worried about grades, homework, social drama, fitting in, or a class that already feels impossible. Maybe you're feeling pressure from teachers, parents, social media, or even yourself to do your best all the time.

If that's you, you're not alone.

Not All Stress Is Bad

Believe it or not, some stress is actually helpful.

Good stress helps us stay focused and motivated. It reminds us to prepare for a test, practice for a game, or meet a deadline. Once the challenge is over, we can recover and move forward.

Chronic stress is different. It sticks around for weeks or months and can leave us feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, and unable to relax. Instead of motivating us, it can make everyday tasks feel harder.

Good Stress vs. Chronic Stress

Good Stress Chronic, Unhelpful Stress 
  • Short term
  • Has a purpose
  • We can recover after the stress 
  • Ongoing, doesn’t have an end
  • Leads to bodily symptoms such as digestive issues, energy difficulties, body tension and racing heart
  • No ability to recover after event 

 

Signs of Chronic Stress in Teens

You may be experiencing chronic stress if you notice:

  • Trouble focusing or remembering things
  • Constant fatigue
  • Headaches, stomach aches, or muscle tension
  • Feeling irritable, overwhelmed, or sad
  • Pulling away from friends or activities
  • Changes in sleep or eating habits

If you’re feeling signs of chronic stress, here are some DBT strategies to help you manage it:

One of the main ideas in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) is that your feelings can be completely valid, and you can still choose how you respond. In other words: It makes sense that you're stressed. And your next choice still matters.

For example, if you have a test tomorrow, you might:

  • Take a 15-minute break and then start studying.
  • Make sure you eat dinner and get to bed on time.
  • Review notes you have already studied.
  • Go for a short walk before bed. 

Or you might:

  • Pull an all-nighter.
  • Avoid studying altogether.
  • Spend the evening distracted while telling yourself you're studying.

Ask yourself: Which choices are likely to make the situation worse? Your goal here is to allow your feelings without doing something to make the situation worse.  

Try the DBT skill called ABC:

Add Positive Experiences: Do at least one enjoyable thing every day.

  • Go for a walk with a friend
  • Listen to music
  • Spend time on a hobby
  • Take a picture of something that makes you smile

Build Mastery: Practice things that help you feel capable and confident.

  • Learn a new sport or instrument
  • Join a club
  • Let yourself be a beginner
  • Celebrate small wins

Cope Ahead: Come up with a plan for future emotional events.

Look ahead at your school calendar. Do you have a busy week coming up? A big test? A tournament? Planning ahead now can reduce stress later. 

You can also try the STOP skill – a great skill to have to calm down in the moment.  

A Friendly Reminder for Parents

If you're reading this as a parent, one of the most powerful things you can do is validate your teen's feelings. Validation doesn't mean agreeing with everything they do. It means helping them feel understood.

Try statements like:

  • "I can see you're really overwhelmed right now."
  • "It makes sense that you're frustrated."
  • "Help me understand what's making this so difficult."

When teens feel heard instead of judged, they're often more willing to accept support and work through challenges.

You Don't Have to Do It Perfectly

Stress is a normal part of life, especially during the school year. The goal isn't to get rid of stress completely. The goal is to notice when stress is becoming too much and respond in ways that help instead of hurt.

One mindful choice, one deep breath, and one small step at a time can make a bigger difference than you think. 

When To Connect with Front Door

If anxiety or stress starts to feel overwhelming, support is here for you in Waterloo Region at Front Door to Child & Youth Mental Health (a Service of Starling Community Services). Connect with our team at 519-749-2932, email frontdoor@starlingcs.ca or visit our website at www.frontdoormentalhealth.com for more information.   

Front door child and youth mental health waterloo region 3

Front Door is Your Starting Point

When a child or youth is experiencing mental health, emotional or behavioural challenges, Front Door, Starling's intake program, is the first place to go for information, assistance, and service access.
Visit Frontdoormentalhealth.com

This blog was written in consultation with our Mental Health Clinicians

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A safe place to live can change everything. Six years ago, Kayla was experiencing homelessness and struggling with addiction. Today, she's thriving. With support from Starling Housing Services and her own determination to create a better future, Kayla has maintained her recovery, volunteers to support others facing similar challenges, and is working toward her dream of opening a tattoo studio. 📘 Read Kayla's full story and more inspiring stories in our 2026 Community Report: Building Foundations That Last. Link is in our bio. #StarlingCommunityServices #BuildingFoundationsThatLast #CommunityImpact #NonProfit #WaterlooRegion
✨ From starting over to opening doors for others. ✨ When Debbie lost the job she'd had for eight years, she wasn't sure where to turn. With support from Starling Employment Services, she found a new opportunity, gained confidence, and built a career she loves. Today, she's the Operations Manager at Apparel Decorating Company and helps create opportunities for others who are starting their own employment journeys. "Starling Employment Services isn't just there to help you find a job. They help you become the best version of yourself and give you the confidence to succeed." 📖 Read Debbie's full story in our 2026 Community Report: Building Foundations That Last. 🔗 Link in bio. #StarlingCommunityServices #BuildingFoundationsThatLast #CommunityImpact #NonProfit #WaterlooRegion
Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. Suicide can affect every one of us. By raising awareness, reducing the stigma & encouraging action we can help to reduce the instances of suicide around the world. Join our community in honouring #WSPD2026 tonight at the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council's event at the Family Centre, 65 Hanson Ave, Kitchener from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Learn more at www.wrspc.ca/wspd-2026 @wrspc #WorldSuicidePreventionDay
"The work I do at Starling is deeply meaningful to me and to the communities we serve. I’ve had the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally while supporting youth as they navigate life step by step. Witnessing that growth is truly rewarding, it goes far beyond a job, it’s a passion. Coming from a background where mental health is often overlooked, I’m proud to contribute to an organization that drives meaningful change through anti-racist, anti-oppressive, and inclusive practices, creating real impact for our youth and the families that we support.” - Joan Alagala, Child & Youth Worker II Our staff are the ones who help build those foundations of support for the community we serve. Learn more about the people making a difference at Starling in our 2026 Community Report: Building Foundations that Last. ✨ 📘 Available online or as a PDF download at: www.starlingcs.ca/communityreport2026 #StarlingCommunityServices #BuildingFoundationsThatLast #CommunityImpact #NonProfit #WaterlooRegion
For years, Jen advocated for her children, only to face dismissals and closed doors. Then she found Starling Mental Health Services. Through Day Treatment, Recreation Therapy, and Music Therapy, both her children discovered new strengths, built confidence, and gained the tools they needed to thrive. "Those gaps I once saw have nearly vanished. We have so many tools in our toolbox now to say, 'we can do this,' and I thank Starling every day for that." – Jen Jen's story is a powerful reminder of what can happen when families are met with support, understanding, and the right care at the right time. 📖 Read her full story and discover more uplifting stories from our community in our 2026 Community Report, Building Foundations That Last. www.starlingcs.ca/communityreport2026 #StarlingCommunityServices #BuildingFoundationsThatLast #CommunityImpact #NonProfit #WaterlooRegion
Our 2026 Community Report highlights the impact we're making together across Waterloo Region, with uplifting stories from our community. Together with our staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners last year we: 💜 Provided 131,180 hours of service were delivered in our mental health programs, supporting 1,698 children and youth with their mental health concerns 🛏️Supported 5,226 safe shelter nights for youth at Safe Haven Youth 💼 Helped 3,737 people take the first step toward meaningful employment 🏠With 12,665 calls and walk-ins received by our housing resource centres, connecting individuals and families to critical housing support. Read the full report to see how we're strengthening lives today and building a more resilient community for generations to come. 📖 link in our bio. #StarlingCommunityServices #BuildingFoundationsThatLast #CommunityImpact #NonProfit #WaterlooRegion
Starling Employment Consultant Tylor has been connecting with local businesses to uncover hiring tips straight from employers. Most recently, he met with Kinnari, Owner and Manager of Kitchener's GUAC Mexi Grill, to learn what makes a candidate stand out and what she looks for when growing her team. Stay tuned for more valuable insights to help you land your next opportunity!
We're proud to share our 2026 Community Report: Building Foundations That Last 💜✨ Every day, we see how the right support at the right time can help people move forward with confidence, stability, and hope. Inside the report, you'll meet individuals and families in our community whose uplifting stories bring this impact to life. Thank you to our staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners who help make this work possible. Together, we're building stronger foundations for generations to come. ✨ 📖 Read the report through the link in our bio. #StarlingCommunityServices #BuildingFoundationsThatLast #CommunityImpact #NonProfit #WaterlooRegion
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