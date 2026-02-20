How to Build a Coping Toolbox: 5 Anxiety Relief Strategies for Teens

Anxiety is something many teens experience. It can show up as fast thoughts, a tight chest, trouble sleeping, or feeling worried all the time. The good news is that there are simple tools that can help you feel calmer and more in control. A “coping toolbox” is a collection of strategies you can use when anxiety feels overwhelming. You can keep these tools in a real box, a bag, your phone, or even your mind. Here are five helpful strategies that you can start using today.

1. Grounding With Your Senses (5-4-3-2-1 Technique)

When anxiety hits, your thoughts may race. Grounding helps bring you back into the present moment.

Try this simple activity:

Name 5 things you can see

you can see 4 things you can touch

you can touch 3 things you can hear

you can hear 2 things you can smell

you can smell 1 thing you can taste

This technique helps reduce worry by shifting your brain’s focus to what's around you right now.

2. Calm Breathing (Box Breathing)

Breathing is one of the strongest tools for calming the body. Box breathing is easy to learn:

Breathe in for 4 seconds

Hold for 4 seconds

Breathe out for 4 seconds

Hold for 4 seconds

Repeat this a few times. This strategy can help slow your heart rate and relax your nervous system.

3. Self-Soothing With the Five Senses

Self-soothing is a DBT skill that uses comforting sensations to help you feel safe. You might:

Listen to your favourite song

Hold a soft blanket

Smell a scented lotion

Sip warm tea or cold water

Look at photos that make you smile

These small actions can help your body settle when your emotions feel too big.

4. Opposite Action

Sometimes anxiety makes you want to avoid things—like going to school, hanging out with friends, or trying something new. Opposite Action is a DBT (Dialectical Behaviour Therapy) skill that helps you face the situation instead of running from it.

For example:

If anxiety says “stay in your room,” Opposite Action could be stepping outside for a short walk.

If anxiety says “don’t talk to anyone,” you might send one text to a friend.

Doing the opposite of what anxiety wants can help you build confidence over time.

5. Create a Practical “Coping Kit”

Put together a small collection of items that help you calm down. Your kit could include:

A stress ball

A journal

Fidget toys

Positive affirmation cards

A list of grounding or breathing exercises

Having a kit ready makes it easier to calm yourself when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

If your child is under 18 and you feel you require additional help, contact Front Door to Child & Youth Mental Health.