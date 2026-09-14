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Opening Doors Through the WES Gateway Program


WES Gateway

Starting over in a new country can be challenging, especially for individuals who have been displaced by conflict, crisis, or other difficult circumstances. For many newcomers, one of the biggest barriers to continuing their education or career is proving their academic credentials when official documents are missing or incomplete. That is where the WES Gateway Program can help.

The WES Gateway Program, offered through World Education Services (WES), provides educational credential assessments for eligible individuals who have limited proof of their academic achievements due to circumstances beyond their control. The program helps individuals compare their academic accomplishments to the education standards in Canada, making it easier to pursue employment, further education, and professional certifications in Canada. 

As a designated referral partner, Starling Employment Services can help individuals determine their eligibility and guide them through the application process. This personalized support ensures newcomers understand the program requirements and can access the resources they need to move forward.

The program is currently available to eligible individuals educated in Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Sudan, Syria, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Venezuela who possess at least one piece of credible evidence (diploma and/or transcript) issued by their academic institution. Applicants must also be referred by a designated Canadian partner organization such as Starling Employment Services.

For displaced persons, having their education recognized can be life-changing. It can open doors to meaningful employment, support career advancement, and create pathways to further training or professional certification. More importantly, it helps individuals build upon the knowledge and experience they already have, rather than starting over from scratch.

At Starling Employment Services, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve their career goals and contribute their talents to the community. The WES Gateway Program is one more way we help newcomers overcome barriers and build a brighter future in Canada.

If you live in Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, or Waterloo Region and think you may be eligible, connect with Starling Employment Services to learn more about how the WES Gateway Program can support your next steps. 

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When Fnan Michael came to Canada as a refugee, he dreamed of building a new life. "Like many newcomers, I faced difficulties finding employment. Through Starling, I received not only employment support from dedicated staff, but encouragement, direction, and a sense of belonging," shares Fnan. Today, as a Program Assistant at Starling, Fnan helps youth and newcomers who are facing the same challenges he once faced. "This journey is more than a personal achievement. As a Program Assistant, I now support youth and newcomers who are walking a path similar to mine, helping them build confidence and create new opportunities." 📘 Read more about the staff making a difference in our community in our 2026 Community Report: Building Foundations That Last. 👉 Available online or as a PDF download: www.starlingcs.ca/communityreport2026 #StarlingCommunityServices #BuildingFoundationsThatLast #CommunityImpact #NonProfit #WaterlooRegion
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"I found my employment advisor to be extremely professional. She took the time to review my resume and cover letter, and during our mock interview, she helped bring out skills that I did not see in myself. I am happy to report that I have been successful in my job search."