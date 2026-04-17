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The Power of Early Intervention: Why Children’s Mental Health Matters


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Children experience big feelings as they grow. Feeling worried, sad, angry, or overwhelmed is a normal part of life. But sometimes, these feelings don’t go away or begin to affect how a child learns, plays, or connects with others. That’s why early support for children’s mental health is so important. So, as we finish Children’s Mental Health Week, let’s look at why early intervention and other family supports are so important to helping your child’s development.

Why Is Early Intervention So Critical?

Early intervention means noticing early signs of mental health concerns and responding right away. Just like we treat a physical injury early, mental health needs care too.

Childhood and adolescence are times of rapid brain development. During these years, children learn how to manage emotions, solve problems, and cope with stress. When mental health challenges are recognized and supported early, children are more likely to build healthy coping skills that last into adulthood.

Research shows that many mental health concerns begin early in life. In fact, about 70% of mental health issues start in childhood or adolescence. In Canada, 1 in 5 children and youth experience a mental health challenge. Children who receive help early often do better in school, have stronger relationships, and feel more confident handling life’s challenges.

Early intervention also helps reduce the need for more intensive support later on. It can ease stress for families, build resilience in children, and empower them to face difficulties with confidence and hope.

What Can Families Do to Support Children?

Families play a powerful role in supporting children’s mental health. Here are some helpful steps:

  • Notice changes in behaviour, mood, sleep, or school performance. If you’re unsure what’s typical, it’s okay to ask questions.
  • Create a safe and non‑judgmental space where children feel comfortable sharing their feelings.
  • Practice active listening—let children talk without rushing to fix the problem.
  • Keep routines consistent, such as regular meals, bedtime, and school schedules.
  • Talk openly about emotions and help children name what they’re feeling.
  • Build skills together, like problem‑solving, calming strategies, and self‑compassion.
  • Model healthy coping by taking care of your own mental health.
  • Stay hopeful—progress takes time, and small steps matter.

Seeking help early can make a big difference. Families can talk with their family doctor, school supports, or community mental health services. Parents and caregivers deserve support too, and connecting with others can help reduce feelings of stress or isolation.

Children’s mental health matters—early care helps children thrive today and into the future.

If your child is under 18 and you feel you require additional help, contactFront Door to Child & Youth Mental Health

This blog was written by members of our Community Mental Health Team. 

Tags:early interventionyouthyouth mental health

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Today is National Child and Youth Mental Health Day! 💛👟 We’re so proud of the way our community came together for Steps for Kids to support children and youth across Waterloo Region! From the energy at the start line to the smiles along the way, it was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we show up and STEP up for kids' mental health services in our community! 📸 Here are just a few moments from the walk! You can find your group photo in our Steps for Kids 2026 Facebook Album! #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #NationalChildAndYouthMentalHealthDay #KidsMentalHealth #StepsForKids2026
Here are some highlights from our walk for kids' mental health!! 👟💛 We are so grateful for everyone who kicked off Children's Mental Health Week with us at our Steps for Kids walk on Sunday!🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️Your efforts continue to make a BIG impact for kids in our community! Don't forget, you can still donate throughout Children's Mental Health week at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca! 📸Find your group photo in our Steps for Kids 2026 Facebook Album! #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #NationalChildAndYouthMentalHealthDay #KidsMentalHealth #StepsForKids2026
WOW what a turnout! 🎉 THANK YOU to everyone who stepped up with us on Sunday to walk for kids’ mental health! We are so grateful for your kindness, energy and support for what was a fantastic morning supporting Starling’s Children’s Mental Health Services and Safe Haven Youth Services. 💛 Stay tuned as we share highlights throughout #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek 📸 Find your photo in our album on our Facebook page @StarlingMentalHealth 👟For everyone walking virtually throughout the week, don’t forget to tag us in your photos! Let’s keep showing kids in our community that their mental health MATTERS! ✨ #stepsforkids2026 #waterlooregion #littlestepsbigimpact #kidsmentalhealth
Only 4 sleeps left until #StepsForKids! Here's a word from our presenting sponsor, RBC 💙👟 RBC has been a longstanding supporter of children and youth mental health through Starling's Steps for Kids. As active members of #WaterlooRegion and Guelph, RBC believes that supporting young people's well-being is key to building stronger, healthier communities. Thank you, RBC, for your dedication and commitment to supporting kids' mental health. We can't wait to step up for kids together on Sunday May 3! Donate and sign up today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion @rbc
Thank you to our Exclusive Radio Sponsors, CHYM 96.7, Country 106.7 & CityNews Kitchener! With their support, they're helping to spread the word about Steps for Kids and spark important conversations about kids' mental health, right here in Waterloo Region. You can help too! 👉 Register at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca 💛 Raise funds and awareness for kids' mental health 👟Walk with the community on May 3rd! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Thanks to the amazing support of our community, we're at 85% of our fundraising goal! 🎉 Here's how you’re making a BIG impact at Safe Haven Youth Services! We’re truly inspired by your fundraising efforts, and if everyone registered for Steps for Kids raises just $44 in the next week, we will reach our goal!! By supporting Steps for Kids, you will help youth in Waterloo Region develop crucial life skills, continue their education, and experience belonging at Safe Haven. 💜 🏃‍♂️ ONLY 6 SLEEPS LEFT 📢Help us spread the word, donate and sign up today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca! Let's show kids in #WaterlooRegion that their mental health MATTERS! #StepsForKids2026 #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #MentalHealthMatters #StarlingCommunityServices #CommunitySupport
ONLY 7 SLEEPS AWAY until we walk for kids' mental health!🎉 It's almost time to grab your shoes, rally your people, and join Starling's Steps for Kids! This is the moment our community comes together to walk and make a meaningful difference for kids’ mental health across Waterloo Region. If you’ve been thinking about joining or donating… now is the time! 👉 Donate or sign up today at: starlingstepsforkids.ca 👟Walk with us on Sunday, May 3, 2026 💛 Share this post to spread the word about kids' mental health! Little steps. BIG impact. Let’s go! 🎉💛 #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
It's #NationalVolunteerWeek and we are so grateful to our many volunteers who support Steps for Kids!👟💛 Your time, energy, and compassion help bring this walk to life and strengthen the mental health supports kids rely on most. Thank you for showing up with heart and for helping create a community rooted in care, connection, and hope. We can’t wait to walk together at Steps for Kids on Sunday, May 3. #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
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