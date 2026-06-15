Managing Test Anxiety: Support for Students and Families During Exam Season

Exam season is here, and with it often comes stress and nerves. Whether you’re a student feeling overwhelmed, or a parent supporting your child through this time, it’s important to remember that these feelings are normal. They’re part of how our bodies respond to pressure.

The good news? There are simple, effective ways to manage exam anxiety and feel more in control. With a bit of planning, support, and self-care, students can move through this season with calm and confidence.

Understanding Test Anxiety

Test anxiety might look like racing thoughts, trouble focusing, or thinking “I’m going to fail.” It can also show up physically, like a fast heartbeat or upset stomach. These reactions are your body’s way of responding to stress.

The first step in handling test anxiety is to pause, take a breath, and make a plan. Small, intentional actions will make a big difference during the exam season!

Everyday Habits That Will Make a Difference

Taking care of your body always helps your nervous system. During exam season, it’s especially important to take care of your body to help your mind stay focused and resilient:

Eat well: Balanced meals help regulate energy and mood. Too much sugar or processed food can leave you feeling sluggish or irritable.

Sleep consistently: Aim for a good night’s sleep, especially before exams! Your brain needs rest to retain information.

Stay active: Even light exercise like walking can reduce stress and improve your focus.

Study Techniques:

Creating structure can make studying feel more manageable. The Pomodoro Technique is one technique that can help to keep you focused during exam studying: Here’s how to do it:

Study for 25 minutes

Take a 5-minute break

Repeat 4 times, then take a longer break

It’s helpful to put your phone down, set to do not disturb and plan which tasks you want to tackle before you start your studying!

Strategies to Manage Stress in the Moment

When anxiety rises, you can always try these simple techniques:

Breathing exercises: Close your eyes, inhale for 3 seconds, exhale for 5. Repeat for a minute to calm your body.

Grounding tools: Stress balls, fidget items, gum, or a sip of cold water can help refocus your attention.

Positive self-talk: Challenge negative thoughts with encouraging ones like, “I’ve prepared for this” or “I will do my best.” Writing these down and keeping them nearby can help.

Support Matters: You Don’t Have to Do This Alone

For students: If stress is feeling like too much, talk to someone you trust like a parent, teacher, friend, or counsellor. Sometimes sharing how you feel can bring relief and new perspective.

For parents and caregivers: this can be a stressful time for your child. Encourage balance by helping them create a study schedule, take breaks, and avoid cramming everything at once. Gentle check-ins and reassurance can go a long way.

Schools also offer valuable support. Students can connect with teachers, guidance counsellors, child and youth workers, social workers, or resource rooms, especially when balancing exams with final projects or assignments.

When To Connect with Front Door

If anxiety or stress starts to feel overwhelming, support is here for you in Waterloo Region at Front Door to Child & Youth Mental Health (a Service of Starling Community Services). Connect with our team at 519-749-2932, email frontdoor@starlingcs.ca or visit our website at www.frontdoormentalhealth.com for more information.