Where Can I Find Mental Health Support for Children and Youth in Waterloo Region?

When mental health challenges show up in your life or in the life of a child or teen you care for, it can be hard to know what to do next. You might be wondering if what you’re experiencing is “serious enough,” who to talk to, or where to even begin.

These questions are incredibly common, and you’re not alone in asking them.

At Front Door Child & Youth Mental Health (a Service of Starling Community Services), we hear many of the same questions from youth, parents, and caregivers across Waterloo Region. To help make the path forward a little clearer, we’ve answered some of the most frequently asked questions below.

What is Front Door Child and Youth Mental Health?

Front Door is the first place to call when a child or youth (up to their 18th birthday) is experiencing mental health, emotional, social, or behavioural challenges. Front Door offers a safe, confidential, and free service that helps families understand their options and connect with the right support, quickly and clearly.

Who can contact Front Door?

You can reach out to Front Door if you are:

A child or youth looking for support

A parent, caregiver, or family member

A concerned adult supporting a young person

A Community Partner

A Mental Health Professional



What kinds of concerns can I call about?

Youth and families contact Front Door for a wide range of concerns, including:



School challenges: anxiety about attending school, stress related to learning, or changes in behaviour

Big emotions: feeling angry and lashing out, feeling really sad or withdrawn, intense anxiety, nervousness, or physical symptoms linked to stress

Emotion regulation: feelings that feel overwhelming or hard to manage without support or strategies

Social concerns: bullying, trouble making or keeping friends, social anxiety

Counselling needs: wanting to talk to someone or understand what counselling options are available

You do not need to fully understand what’s going on before reaching out.

Do I need a diagnosis or referral to call?

No. You can call about anything. You don’t need a diagnosis, a referral or a clear plan.



Our Front Door trained professionals biggest piece of advice is this: if you’re wondering whether you should call, just call! Our role is to listen, understand what’s going on, and help guide you to the right next step through compassionate support and guidance.



What happens when I call Front Door?

When you call, a trained Resource and Information Coordinator will listen, ask a few questions, and complete a brief triage assessment. If you need language interpretation, that can be arranged.

Calling Front Door will help you navigate through Waterloo Region’s mental health supports and identify where your next landing point should be.



What kinds of outcomes might come from my call?

Based on your conversation and a brief triage assessment, Front Door may guide you toward:

Community services that match your needs

Mental health programs and providers within Starling Community Services or the community

providers within Starling Community Services or the community Counseling

Crisis services for urgent situations

A more detailed service determination assessment and referral through Front Door

Or a Children's Mental Health System adviser to help you navigate complex needs

Not everyone lands in the same place, and that’s okay. Front Door’s goal is to make sure that you land in the right place and are connected with the right support.



What if I am a service provider needing support with a client?

Front Door can help with that too! If you are a Mental Health professional or community partner in Waterloo Region needing support to consult or collaborate with a client, Front Door is here to help. All you have to do is call so we can find the services that are right for your client.



How do I get started?

The first step is always to reach out. Every child and youth deserves the chance to thrive, and no family should have to navigate mental health challenges alone.

Whether you're a parent, child, or youth, caregiver, service provider, or community partner, we invite you to reach out and connect.

Call Front Door at 519-749-2932, email frontdoor@starlingcs.ca or visit our website at www.frontdoormentalhealth.com to get started!

This blog was written in consultation with members of our Front Door team.