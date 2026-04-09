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Where Can I Find Mental Health Support for Children and Youth in Waterloo Region?


Child and Youth Mental Health Support Waterloo Region

When mental health challenges show up in your life or in the life of a child or teen you care for, it can be hard to know what to do next. You might be wondering if what you’re experiencing is “serious enough,” who to talk to, or where to even begin. 

These questions are incredibly common, and you’re not alone in asking them.

At Front Door Child & Youth Mental Health (a Service of Starling Community Services), we hear many of the same questions from youth, parents, and caregivers across Waterloo Region. To help make the path forward a little clearer, we’ve answered some of the most frequently asked questions below. 

 

What is Front Door Child and Youth Mental Health?

Front Door is the first place to call when a child or youth (up to their 18th birthday) is experiencing mental health, emotional, social, or behavioural challenges. Front Door offers a safe, confidential, and free service that helps families understand their options and connect with the right support, quickly and clearly.

 

Who can contact Front Door?

You can reach out to Front Door if you are:

  • A child or youth looking for support
  • A parent, caregiver, or family member
  • A concerned adult supporting a young person
  • A Community Partner
  • A Mental Health Professional


What kinds of concerns can I call about?

Youth and families contact Front Door for a wide range of concerns, including:
 

  • School challenges: anxiety about attending school, stress related to learning, or changes in behaviour
  • Big emotions: feeling angry and lashing out, feeling really sad or withdrawn, intense anxiety, nervousness, or physical symptoms linked to stress
  • Emotion regulation: feelings that feel overwhelming or hard to manage without support or strategies
  • Social concerns: bullying, trouble making or keeping friends, social anxiety
  • Counselling needs: wanting to talk to someone or understand what counselling options are available

You do not need to fully understand what’s going on before reaching out. 

Do I need a diagnosis or referral to call?

No. You can call about anything. You don’t need a diagnosis, a referral or a clear plan. 

Our Front Door trained professionals biggest piece of advice is this: if you’re wondering whether you should call, just call! Our role is to listen, understand what’s going on, and help guide you to the right next step through compassionate support and guidance. 


What happens when I call Front Door?

When you call, a trained Resource and Information Coordinator will listen, ask a few questions, and complete a brief triage assessment. If you need language interpretation, that can be arranged.

Calling Front Door will help you navigate through Waterloo Region’s mental health supports and identify where your next landing point should be.


What kinds of outcomes might come from my call?

Based on your conversation and a brief triage assessment, Front Door may guide you toward:

  • Community services that match your needs
  • Mental health programs and providers within Starling Community Services or the community
  • Counseling
  • Crisis services for urgent situations
  • A more detailed service determination assessment and referral through Front Door
  • Or a Children's Mental Health System adviser to help you navigate complex needs

Not everyone lands in the same place, and that’s okay. Front Door’s goal is to make sure that you land in the right place and are connected with the right support.


What if I am a service provider needing support with a client?

Front Door can help with that too! If you are a Mental Health professional or community partner in Waterloo Region needing support to consult or collaborate with a client, Front Door is here to help. All you have to do is call so we can find the services that are right for your client.


How do I get started?

The first step is always to reach outEvery child and youth deserves the chance to thrive, and no family should have to navigate mental health challenges alone. 

Whether you're a parent, child, or youth, caregiver, service provider, or community partner, we invite you to reach out and connect. 

Call Front Door at 519-749-2932, email frontdoor@starlingcs.ca or visit our website at www.frontdoormentalhealth.com to get started! 

This blog was written in consultation with members of our Front Door team. 

Front door child and youth mental health waterloo region 3

Front Door is Your Starting Point

When a child or youth is experiencing mental health, emotional or behavioural challenges, Front Door, Starling's intake program, is the first place to go for information, assistance, and service access.
Visit Frontdoormentalhealth.com
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Kids' Mental Health Matters! 💛 For more than 55 years, Lutherwood, now Starling Community Services, has supported children and youth mental health in our community. That commitment continues through Steps for Kids, our annual walk raising funds and awareness for kids’ mental health! Every dollar raised supports Starling's mental health programs and Safe Haven Youth Services, helping young people get the care they deserve. Steps for Kids is more than just a walk. It's a chance to make a real difference for children, youth and families in our community. 👟Walk with us on Sunday May 3, 2026! 👉 Sign up or donate today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca 💛 Help us spread the word about kids' mental health! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
✨Steps for Kids Sponsor Spotlight: Thank you Donovan Insurance Brokers Inc. for supporting Steps For Kids 2026! Donovan has been a continued community champion of kids mental health and thanks to their support, they help connect children and youth in Waterloo region to vital mental health services. Thank you for making a difference for children and youth in our community! #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness
Saffi’s journey is proof that support makes all the difference. After arriving in Canada and struggling to break into his field, Saffi connected with Starling Employment Services. With guidance from his Employment Advisor and mentorship from an industry professional, he gained clarity, confidence, and Canadian experience. Today, he’s the founder of a growing engineering company. 💬 Read Saffi’s full story on our website! Link in bio. #EmploymentServices #EmployeeSuccess #StarlingEmploymentServices
Thank you Home Depot Kitchener Sunrise Centre for supporting Starling Safe Haven Youth Services through the @homedepotcanada Orange Door Project! With your incredible generosity, we’re able to continue providing safe spaces for young people to heal, grow, and thrive at Safe Haven. 🧡 #OrangeDoorProject #ThankYouHomeDepot #YouthSupport #StarlingSafeHaven
Building your coping toolbox? Save this post so you can come back whenever anxiety feels heavy. Anxiety is something many teens experience. From fast houghts, a tight chest, to feeling worried all the time. The good news is that there are simple tools that can help you feel calmer and more in control. Swipe through for a “coping toolbox," a set of strategies you can reach for when anxiety feels overwhelming, whether it’s kept in a real box, a bag, your phone, or even your mind. 💛 💡If you are a young person up until the age of 18, or a parent/caregiver of a child under 18 who requires additional help, contact Front Door to Child and Youth Mental Health at 519-749-2932 or visit www.frontdoormentalhealth.com. #StarlingMentalHealthServices #CopingToolbox #MentalHealthMatters #Anxiety #WaterlooRegion
Starling’s (formerly Lutherwood) Steps for Kids 2026 registration is officially OPEN! 👟💛 On Sunday, May 3rd, lace up your shoes and walk to support kids’ mental health in Waterloo Region! 📍 Join us in person at our Children’s Mental Health Centre at 285 Benjamin Rd. Waterloo, ON. Your participation in Steps for Kids ensures that children and youth have immediate access to the crucial mental health services they need, paving the way for brighter and healthier futures. Join us, have fun, and help build a community where every young person can thrive! 👉 Sign up today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca and help us spread the word! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness
Today, we’re shining a spotlight on the incredible work of the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASC) and how they support youth at Starling’s Safe Haven Youth Services. With the rising number of youth who come to Safe Haven at risk of human trafficking, coordinated care is more important than ever. Together, SASC and Safe Haven create a network of care that ensures youth are protected, supported, and empowered as they rebuild their lives. Swipe through to learn more and read our full Community Partner Spotlight - link in our bio! @SASCWR #SASCWR #SafeHavenYouthServices #YouthAdvocacy #WaterlooRegionCares #StarlingCommunityServices
Steps for Kids is back on May 3rd! 👟💛 This year, your little steps will make a big impact for kids’ mental health across Waterloo Region. Lace up your shoes, gather your friends and family, and get ready — registration is OPEN! 📢 Help us spread the word, visit www.starlingstepsforkids.ca to sign up! Let’s make every step count for kids' mental health! #StepsForKids #LittleStepsBigImpact #KidsMentalHealth #StarlingCommunityServices #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek
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