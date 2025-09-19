Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Understanding Safety Behaviours in Social Anxiety


Blog cover photos

As a parent or caregiver, you know your child best. You may notice moments when they seem uncomfortable in social situations. Maybe they speak quietly, avoid eye contact, or stand off to the side. These subtle actions can be easy to overlook, but they may be signs of social anxiety.

When children and youth feel anxious in a social environment, they often try to protect themselves from discomfort. One way to do this is through safety behaviours.  

What Are Safety Behaviours?

Safety behaviours are actions children and youth use to avoid or reduce anxiety in social situations. It’s how they respond to their anxiety and it is a form of avoidance – one of the most common responses to anxiety.  

For example, a youth who feels nervous at a birthday party might pretend to be busy on their phone or stand far away from others. These behaviours offer short-term relief, but they reinforce their fear and make future situations more challenging – making anxiety harder to manage.

Here are some common safety behaviours to look out for: 

  • Speaking very softly or very little
  • Avoiding eye contact
  • Standing apart from others
  • Constantly checking appearance or obsessing over it before socializing
  • Rehearsing what to say excessively
  • Using distractions like phones or TV to appear busy
  • Leaving social events early or making excuses to leave
  • Seeking constant reassurance or approval
  • Use of drugs or alcohol  

Safety behaviours may provide relief of anxiety in the moment, but they can have lasting effects. Kids and youth might struggle to make friends, feel misunderstood, miss out on opportunities to grow and increase their anxiety over time.  

But recognizing safety behaviours is an important first step. It helps you understand what your child might be feeling and opens the door to support. 

In Waterloo Region, Front Door to Children and Youth Mental Health is a friendly starting point for families seeking help. They support children and youth up to age 18 with emotional, behavioural, and mental health challenges. Call Front Door at 519-749-2932 to book an appointment. 

Tags:social anxietysafety behavioursteenagers with anxietyKids with Anxiety

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

On World Mental Health Day, we’re sharing real voices in our community to remind everyone: You are not alone. Mental health challenges can feel isolating — but support, healing, and hope are possible. Front Door to Child and Youth Mental Health is a great first step for families and youth in Waterloo Region. To connect with Front Door, call 519-749-2932 or visit frontdoormentalhealth.com. 💚 Share this post to help spread awareness and remind others: it's okay to ask for help. #WorldMentalHealthDay #YouAreNotAlone #ItsOkayToAskForHelp #KidsMentalHealthMatters #WaterlooRegion #YouthMentalHealth
At Safe Haven, a program of Starling Community Services, we meet youth after they’ve been exploited, scared, hungry, and alone. Your support gives them safety, trust, and a path to healing. Help us keep the doors open 24/7. Donate Today: www.starlingcs.ca/donate #ChildrensMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion
We’re thrilled to share that our recent job fair, hosted in collaboration with Infinite Outsourcing Solutions, was a success, with more than 120 Guelph job seekers attending. Infinite collected resumes and conducted interviews on-site, and they’ll be following up to help connect attendees with meaningful employment opportunities through their network of employer partners. #StarlingCommunityServices #EmploymentServices
At Safe Haven, a program of Starling Community Services, we meet youth in their darkest moments, after their safety and innocence have been stolen. Most arrive with nothing but the clothes on their backs. No one to call. Nowhere to feel safe. Your donation today can be the turning point. Help a young person in our community feel safe, seen, and supported. Donate now: starlingcs.ca/donate #ChildrensMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion
This week, Senior Classes from our Children's Mental Health Centre came together for a meaningful group lesson focused on Truth and Reconciliation. As part of the experience, each child tied a ribbon as a visual symbol of our commitment to truth and reconciliation. 🧡
The recent Canada Post strike may cause delays in mail donations. But don’t worry – there are still plenty of ways to make sure your gift has an immediate impact and helps kids in need 1️⃣ Donate online anytime at starlingcs.ca/donate 2️⃣ Call Marta or Adriana at 519-884-1470 ext. 1137 to donate directly 3️⃣ Drop off your cash or cheque at any Starling location in person Your generosity makes a world of difference. Thank you for continuing to make a difference! 💖 #ChildrensMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion
September 30th marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. This is a time to reflect on the ongoing impacts of the Residential School system in Canada, honour the lives of children and families lost, and continue our commitment toward making the promise and challenge of Truth and Reconciliation real in our communities. #NTRD2025
Hockey Helps the Homeless online auction is now live for their upcoming Annual Pro-Am Hockey Tournament fundraiser on October 24th! All funds raised go to support our local shelter network including: Cambridge Shelter Corporation (@cambridgesheltercorp), House of Friendship (@houseoffriendshipwr), Safe Haven Youth Services, OneROOF Youth Services (@oneroofyouthservices), The Working Centre (@theworkingcentre) and YW Kitchener-Waterloo (ywcakw). Visit online at: https://hhth.akaraisin.com/ui/WR25/pledge/sponsor/start #hhth #htthkw #kwawesome @hhthwr
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
“As a member of the Equity Leadership Council, I’m proud to be part of an organization that leads with creating spaces of belonging for everyone.”