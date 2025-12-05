School Avoidance and Anxiety – Parent Support
It can feel overwhelming and worrisome when your child avoids school, refuses to go, or expresses anxiety about attending. It is important to take the time to listen and understand from their perspective what may be causing their avoidance or anxiety. Downplaying their fears or forcing them to attend without open communication may make the situation worse.
There can be many reasons for school refusal. Here are some common examples to consider and potentially discuss with your child.
Are They:
Not feeling safe at school? Are they being bullied by someone in their class/grade?
Frustrated or overwhelmed with schoolwork or the environment? How is their homework/course load? They may have reached a point where they feel so lost or behind that avoiding it all seems more manageable than trying to catch up.
Having a difficult time being away from caregiver/family? If they’re in a new school environment or having emotional situations outside of school, they may have anxiety leaving the comfort and safety you and their home environment provide them.
Finding it hard to get there because transportation is difficult? Is it a long walk, or do they have a long bus ride?
Getting poor sleep or finding morning routines challenging? Poor (or not enough) sleep can affect many aspects of our lives and moods.
Once you have a better understanding of the reasons behind your youth’s school avoidance and anxiety, you can start exploring strategies and supports together. Generally, remaining curious about what may be getting in their way and working collaboratively to come up with solutions is helpful. This reduces shame, the urge to become defensive, and lets your child know you are a team working together to make things easier.
So How Can You Help?:
Have a collaborative conversation with your child about finding ways to make attending school less stressful. Reiterate that you are a team. Maybe they need to push their sleep schedule up half an hour so they feel less rushed in the mornings without feeling more tired.
Target areas of concern. Once you understand what is getting in the way, you can work to reduce those barriers. Are there sensory considerations, learning needs, social concerns? Now that you know, you can target solutions more readily.
Use your supports. Are there school personnel who can help? Does your child have a safe, trusted person who can support them?
Start small! Even one small change or addition can make a huge difference.
Set realistic expectations. Concrete, realistic, achievable goals (and working on them one at a time) are going to make your child feel successful, which is the best motivation for continuing to try. Your ongoing support and positive connection with them throughout is the key to this.
Meet your child/youth where they are at. We want to build on their window of tolerance and have them feel safe and supported as we move forward.
Remember, taking the time to listen and work collaboratively with your child is an excellent way to move through school avoidance/anxiety together. Their behaviours most likely have a deeper meaning, and they want to do well if they can. These tips and additional resources will hopefully give you a place to start.
If your child is under 18 and you feel you require additional help, contact Front Door to Child & Youth Mental Health.
This blog was written by members of our Children’s Mental Health Centre’s Day Treatment Junior team.
Additional Resources:
