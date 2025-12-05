School Avoidance and Anxiety – Parent Support

It can feel overwhelming and worrisome when your child avoids school, refuses to go, or expresses anxiety about attending. It is important to take the time to listen and understand from their perspective what may be causing their avoidance or anxiety. Downplaying their fears or forcing them to attend without open communication may make the situation worse.

There can be many reasons for school refusal. Here are some common examples to consider and potentially discuss with your child.

Are They:

Not feeling safe at school? Are they being bullied by someone in their class/grade?

Frustrated or overwhelmed with schoolwork or the environment? How is their homework/course load? They may have reached a point where they feel so lost or behind that avoiding it all seems more manageable than trying to catch up.

Having a difficult time being away from caregiver/family? If they’re in a new school environment or having emotional situations outside of school, they may have anxiety leaving the comfort and safety you and their home environment provide them.

Finding it hard to get there because transportation is difficult? Is it a long walk, or do they have a long bus ride?

Getting poor sleep or finding morning routines challenging? Poor (or not enough) sleep can affect many aspects of our lives and moods.

Once you have a better understanding of the reasons behind your youth’s school avoidance and anxiety, you can start exploring strategies and supports together. Generally, remaining curious about what may be getting in their way and working collaboratively to come up with solutions is helpful. This reduces shame, the urge to become defensive, and lets your child know you are a team working together to make things easier.

So How Can You H elp? :