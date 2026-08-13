October is ADHD Awareness Month, a time to build understanding and support for children, youth, and families impacted by Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

At Front Door, our mental health professionals often hear from families who are trying to understand how ADHD is affecting their child at home, at school, and in everyday life. While every child is different, learning more about ADHD can help families identify supports and strategies that work for them.

How ADHD Can Affect Children and Youth

When families connect with Front Door, many share concerns about challenges at school, emotional outbursts, bedtime routines, or difficulties staying focused.

ADHD looks different for every child and is described through three traits:

Hyperactivity Impulsivity Inattention

Children may experience one, two, or all three of these traits, and it can impact their emotions and daily routines.

Some children with ADHD may: While other children with ADHD may: Be quick to anger

Become tearful easily

Experience strong feelings of rejection

Have strong reactions when something feels unfair Fidget frequently

Feel restless

Become bored easily

Have difficulty falling asleep

Miss important details

Experience hyperfocus on activities that interest them

It’s important to remember that not every child with ADHD will experience all of these challenges. Understanding your child's unique experience is an important first step toward finding the right support!

Finding Support for Children and Youth With ADHD

One piece of advice our Front Door team often shares with families is: don't overlook your family doctor as a resource.

Many parents are surprised to learn that their family doctor can support conversations about ADHD, not just physical health concerns. If you're noticing challenges with sleep, focus, emotions, or daily routines, your doctor can help discuss options and connect your family to additional supports and services.

Our team also encourages families to connect with their child's school. Consider:

Talking with your child's teacher

Discussing classroom challenges

Exploring whether an Individual Education Plan (IEP) may be appropriate

Some families may also benefit from Occupational Therapy (OT).

Front Door professionals often see families explore Occupational Therapy to help strengthen executive functioning skills (things like getting started on tasks, planning ahead, or staying focused) and identify practical strategies that can be incorporated into home and family routines. (Learn more about Occupational Therapy here).

ADHD Resources for Families

If you're looking for trusted information and support, here are some helpful free resources to help you and your kids understand ADHD.

KidsHealth by Nemours: Shares information about ADHD in children and teens, including support and treatment information.

ADDitude: Has free articles, blogs, virtual trainings, and recorded learning opportunities for families.

CADDRA (Canadian ADHD Resource Alliance): Shares information from medical, health and research professionals across Canada committed to improving ADHD Care and awareness.

Local Waterloo Region Community Resources:

Wired for Wonderful: A program from Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health for children ages 8-10 who have been diagnosed with ADHD and their parents or caregivers.

Woolwich Counselling Centre: Explore ADHD parent resources, supports, and community events, local to Elmira, ON.

Our Front Door Reminder to Parents and Caregivers:

Supporting a child with ADHD can sometimes feel frustrating and overwhelming.

As mental health professionals, we want parents and caregivers to know that the most important thing when caring for kids with ADHD is to simply just show up, be there for them, and remember that you are enough.

You don’t need to have all the answers, and it's okay to take a break. It's also okay to acknowledge when things feel difficult. And it’s always okay to ask for help.

Showing up consistently, even on the hard days, can make a meaningful difference in your child's life.

If you're looking for support, resources, or guidance, know that you are not alone. Front Door is here to help connect children, youth, and families with the right mental health services and supports for their needs. 💚

Call Front Door at 519-749-2932, email frontdoor@starlingcs.ca or visit our website at www.frontdoormentalhealth.com to get started!