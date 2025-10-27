Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Challenging Negative Thinking: A Guide for Youth


Challenging negative thoughts

If you live with anxiety, you might notice that your thoughts sometimes feel like your biggest challenge. Maybe you’ve caught yourself thinking things like “I can’t do this,” “Something bad is going to happen,” or “I’m not good enough.” These kinds of thoughts can show up quickly and feel really convincing, even when they’re not based on facts.

The good news? You can learn to challenge these thoughts and shift your perspective. It takes practice, but it’s a powerful way to build emotional strength and feel more in control.

Let’s take a look at how! 

Understanding Common Thinking Traps: 

Negative thinking often falls into thinking traps. These traps distort reality and make anxiety feel even stronger. Recognizing them is the first step toward changing negative thoughts and how you respond. Two common thinking traps are: 

  • Fortune-telling: This is when you predict the future in a negative way, like thinking “I know I’ll fail the test” or “Everyone will laugh at me.” These thoughts assume the worst before anything has even happened, which can make you feel anxious and less confident.
  • Filtering: This happens when you only focus on the negatives and ignore the positives. For example, you might think your presentation went badly because a few people looked bored, even though others were engaged and gave you compliments. Filtering makes it hard to see the full picture and can reinforce feelings of inadequacy. 

These thoughts can feel very real in the moment, but they’re often based on fear, not facts.

Once you spot a thinking trap, you can start to challenge it.  

How to challenge negative thoughts: 

One of the top recommendations from our Starling Mental Health professionals is to ask yourself: “Would I say this to a friend?”

It’s one of the most relatable and effective ways to check your thinking. If your friend said, “I’m going to fail,” you’d probably respond with kindness and encouragement, not criticism. So why not offer yourself the same support? 

Here are more helpful questions to ask when a negative thought shows up:

  • Am I falling into a thinking trap, like fortune-telling or filtering?
  • What’s the evidence that this thought is true or not true?
  • Am I 100% sure that this negative thought will happen?
  • How many times has this actually happened before?
  • What’s the worst that could happen and how could I cope? 

These questions help you pause, reflect, and reframe your thinking in a kinder, more realistic way – shifting unhelpful thoughts into more balanced ones.  

Remember, you’re not alone

Lots of young people experience negative thinking, especially when they’re feeling anxious. You’re not the only one, and there are tools that can help. Every time you challenge a negative thought, you’re building strength and resilience.

If you are under 18 and feeling overwhelmed with anxiety, contact Front Door to Child & Youth Mental Health as a first step. 

Tags:anxietynegative thinkingnegative thoughtsselft-doubt

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

We’re deeply grateful to everyone who supported Hockey Helps the Homeless Waterloo Region's 12th Annual Tournament, raising an INCREDIBLE $352,000 for local shelters and youth services in Waterloo Region! 🎉🥅🏒 @hhthwr Your support, donations, and volunteering continue to impact our community and the vital services provided at Starling's Safe Haven Youth Services, Cambridge Shelter Corporation, House of Friendship, oneROOF, The Working Centre and YW Kitchener-Waterloo. Thank you!! 🧡 #ThisGameMatters #HockeyHelpsTheHomeless #WaterlooRegion @cambridgesheltercorp, @houseoffriendshipwr, @oneroofyouthservices, @theworkingcentre and YW Kitchener-Waterloo
Human trafficking is the fastest-growing crime in Canada, and it’s happening right here in Waterloo Region. At Starling's Safe Haven Youth Services in Downtown Kitchener, we meet kids in the aftermath, when there’s nowhere else to go, no one to call. Nowhere to feel safe. But because of your support, we can say: “You’re safe now.” And we’ve seen the change: 💜The first smile in weeks 💜Eye contact again 💜A youth saying, “I think I’m ready to try” Your gift helps rewrite their story. Be the reason they believe in themselves again. Donate Now to help a youth feel safe, seen, and supported. Visit www.starlingcs.ca/support/donate
What an inspiring day at our annual Newcomer Career Conference in Guelph! We welcomed a great group of passionate newcomers eager to take the next step in their Canadian career journey. Our expert panel sparked powerful conversations around key job search questions, including: 💼 Should you include your survival job on your resume? 📝 Is a cover letter necessary? 🤖 Can AI help you land your next role? 🎤 And when is it okay to brag? The day wrapped up with a vibrant networking session connecting job seekers with employers and community partners. 👏 Kudos to everyone who showed up, asked questions, made connections, and moved one step closer to their career goals. We’re proud to be part of your journey!
She was just 14 when she disappeared. And sadly, she's not alone... Human trafficking is the fastest-growing crime in Canada, and it’s happening right here in Waterloo Region. Some children are never reported missing. Some have no one to turn to. But every single one deserves someone who cares enough to act. At Safe Haven Youth Services in Downtown Kitchener, we meet kids in the aftermath, when safety has turned into trauma, when trust has been shattered, when there’s nowhere else to go. And we say: “You’re safe now.” But we can’t keep saying those words without you. Your donation helps provide: - A trained staff member to respond with care - A clean blanket when everything else was left behind - A warm bed and a safe place to sleep - A plan to stay safe when they’re ready to leave - A voice at 2:00 a.m. saying, “Come back. We’ve got you.” The average age of human trafficking victims is just 13 to 15 years old. Please, stand with us. Stand with them. 🔗 www.starlingcs.ca/donate
Spending time outdoors isn’t just refreshing — it’s restorative for parents, kids and teens alike. Research shows that nature can: 🍂Help reduce stress and anxiety 🍂Boost mood and emotional wellbeing 🍂Restore focus and attention 🍂Strengthen feelings of connection with self and others 🍂Support learning by giving the brain a break from screens Even short moments outside — like walking to school or enjoying a warm drink in the park — can make a meaningful difference. 📖 Want practical tips for making the most of outdoor time with your child? Read our blog: “Spending Time Outside: Benefits of Nature on Mental Health and Wellbeing.” 📌 Save this post for later or share it with someone who could use a gentle reminder to step outside. #ChildrensMentalHealth #NatureHeals #ParentingSupport #FallIntoWellness #MentalHealthMatters #WaterlooRegion
Today’s the big day! Good luck to everyone participating in Hockey Helps the Homeless - Waterloo Region annual Pro-Am Hockey Tournament fundraiser in support of our local shelter services including Safe Haven. #ThisGameMatters
Our next online housing search support session is on Thursday, October 30th, at 2pm. By joining in on our Search Support Sessions, participants will become more familiar with tools and successful strategies for obtaining market rent housing in the Waterloo Region. Register today using the link in our bio! #HousingSearchSupport #HousingServices
At Safe Haven, a program of Starling Community Services. we become that place of safety for youth in Waterloo Region. We greet each youth who turns to us with compassion and empathy and say you’re safe now, offering them a warm bed and a safe place to stay. 💜🧡 Your donation today can be the turning point. Help a young person in our community feel safe, seen, and supported. Donate now: starlingcs.ca/donate #ChildrensMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"Our case worker was an amazing resource and HUGE help to our whole family. I truly don’t know where we’d be today without her!"