Starling Community Services.

Ontario Labour Market Snapshot: Where Are the Jobs?

By Marguerite Jacobson
Job Market Snapshot Blog Cover

Ontario’s job market had a mixed month in September. The province added 44,700 new full-time jobs, but lost 36,100 part-time jobs, and the unemployment rate rose slightly from 7.7% to 7.9%. 

 

Young workers are feeling the pressure the most. The youth unemployment rate is now 18.4% for young men and 17.1% for young women, showing how hard it can be for students and recent graduates to find stable work. 

 

This small increase in unemployment shows that it’s still a challenging time for job seekers. Even though some industries are growing, others continue to shrink — and that affects communities across the province, including Waterloo Region.

 

Where Jobs Are Growing 

Several sectors in Ontario saw strong gains in September. 

 

  • Manufacturing added 11,800 new jobs, which could mean more opportunities in local plants and production facilities. 

  • Business and building support services grew by 9,800 jobs, offering new roles in cleaning, maintenance, and administration. 

  • Professional, scientific, and technical services added 6,100 jobs, which could benefit Waterloo’s growing tech and innovation sectors. 

  •  

These areas may offer hope for people looking to change careers or re-enter the workforce. 

 

Where Jobs Were Lost 

Some sectors faced bigger challenges. 

 

  • Wholesale and retail trade lost 12,500 jobs. With higher prices on “luxuries” and more online shopping, many brick and mortar stores are struggling. 

  • Construction dropped 7,300 jobs, likely due to tariffs and slower building activity. 

  • Public administration lost 7,100 jobs, which may affect government-related work. 

 

Due to these market statistics, it’s become apparent that those seeking employment need to change how they are job searching.  To be aware of the sectors and industries hiring and to understand why. 

  

Employers are looking for the “right fit” of individuals as supply and demand is a concern.  There are too many individuals looking for work, with little openings.  However, there are still jobs out there!  It’s just a matter of how you job search and make yourself stand out to an employer.  Stay tuned for future blogs on how to market yourself, how to identify AI bots, what are ghost jobs, and how to stand out above the crowd. 

 

And if you want to stay up to date about what’s happening in Waterloo Region, Ontario Labour Market Online has data for 85 different communities available here: https://lnkd.in/e_TzSqy7. 

