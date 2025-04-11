Common Interview Questions: Strengths & Weaknesses

During an interview, it is common to be asked to name a strength and a weakness that you have. Though these questions may seem straightforward, they can be difficult to answer well and in a way that is relevant to the job. Here is how to approach these questions with confidence.

Tell me about a strength you have

When sharing your strength, don’t stop at just naming it! Any response to an interview question should be at least 3 sentences long. After naming the strength, talk about how you know this is a strength of yours. Where have you used this strength professionally?

If you’re able, share about a strength that is related to the skills or situations involved in the job you’re interviewing for!

Tell me about an area of weakness for you

Talking about a weakness doesn’t mean sharing your deepest insecurities. It’s about showing you can reflect on your own habits and are committed to growth. The best strategy? Pick a real, non-critical weakness and talk about what you’re doing to improve it. This question can present an opportunity for you to share information you might want the interviewer to know but worry could be viewed in a bad light. If you have little work experience or a gap in your work history, this could be your chance to share that information and provide a little context.

Avoid weaknesses that would directly affect your ability to do the core responsibilities of the role. If you’re interviewing to be a cashier, saying your weakness is talking to strangers will probably hurt your chance of being successful.

Other Tips:

Avoid Clichés: “Weaknesses” like being a perfectionist or other qualities that are strengths being re-framed as weaknesses can come off as over-confident or insincere

Avoid Repetition: In the moment, coming up with a Strength and Weakness may be a challenge. Resist the temptation to answer the same quality is both a strength and weakness in different situations. This diminishes the value of both answers

Don’t over-think it : ”, do not agonize about giving the perfect answer. Preparation ahead of time will help you have one or two qualities in mind to share if you’re asked this question. Or you can ask someone close to you for what they think your strengths or areas of growth are.

