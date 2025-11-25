Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Growing Talent from Within: River Rock Laundry’s Success with the Canada-Ontario Job Grant


Running a business that services hundreds of buildings across Ontario requires a skilled and reliable team. For Cinnamon, Executive Vice President of River Rock Laundry, the Canada-Ontario Job Grant became a strategic solution to strengthen her workforce and support internal growth.

River Rock Laundry provides commercial laundry services to more than 600 buildings in the province from apartment buildings to shelters to campgrounds to student housing. With such a wide reach, the company depends on its service technicians to keep equipment running smoothly. One of those technicians is Joseph, who joined the team while still in high school. Though uncertain about his future at first, he quickly showed initiative and a desire to grow.

With financial support from the Job Grant, Joseph was able to pursue the certification required to safely work on gas and electric dryers. He’s now enrolled in his G2 licensing program and has advanced to a junior technician role, complete with his own work truck and tools. “It’s not just a job anymore, it’s a career,” Cinnamon shared. “He’s found the right fit, and he feels really great about it.”

The impact on the business has been significant. “There’s a real shortage of tradespeople, especially gas technicians. Growing talent internally is key for us, and programs like this make it possible,” said Cinnamon. She also praised the support from Starling Employment Services, calling the process “streamlined and easy.”

Her advice to other employers? “If you have someone on your team who’s showing promise and wants to grow, it’s a no-brainer.”

