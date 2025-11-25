Skip to main content
Practicing Gratitude this Holiday Season


Winter Gratitude Blog

The holiday season is often an exciting and busy time, but it may also be stressful. Many youth and adults may feel pressure to be involved in traditions and activities and constantly cheerful, but it’s always important to remember that it’s okay to slow down. One gentle way to do this is by practicing gratitude. Look for the good things in your life and reflect on them, no matter how small.

 

Gratitude won’t make every problem disappear, but it can help you feel calmer, more hopeful, and more connected to the people you care about. 

 

 

Start with a Gratitude Journal 

A gratitude journal is a simple notebook where you write down things you appreciate. You can write once a day or a few times a week. There’s no right or wrong way to do it. What matters is pausing and paying attention.

 

Here are some helpful questions you can ask yourself: 

  • What is one thing I’m grateful for today? 

  • What is one thing in the future I’m excited for? 

  • What is one thing I’m proud of today? 

  • Who is one person I’m grateful for, and why? 

  • What is one thing I like about myself? 

  • What was my favorite moment from today? 

  • What was one difficult moment from today, and what can I learn from it? 

     

Journaling Tips 

  • It’s okay to stop and think before writing, don’t rush yourself. 

  • Try focusing on people rather than objects. This often feels more meaningful. 

  • Be gentle with yourself. There is no wrong way to journal, and some days, finding gratitude feels easier than others. 

 

 

Other Ways to Practice Gratitude 

 

Go on a Mindfulness Walk 

Take a walk and pay attention to your senses. What do you hear? What can you smell? What colors do you see? Noticing these small details can help you feel calm and thankful. 

 

Give Thanks in the Moment 

Look for small chances in your day to say “thank you”—to a classmate, a family member, or even someone who holds the door open for you. 

 

Write a Gratitude Message 

Think of someone who has helped you or made your life brighter. Write them a short letter explaining why you appreciate them. You can give it to them or keep it for yourself. 

 

Quiet Gratitude Time 

Sit silently for 5–10 minutes each day and think about a few things you are grateful for.  

 

Share Gratitude Out Loud 

Have a conversation with someone you trust. Each of you can share three things you feel grateful for. Listening to each other and reflecting on your answers can help you feel more connected. 

 

 

A Kind Reminder 

The holidays aren’t easy for everyone. Some people are dealing with stress, mental health struggles, or grief that others can’t see. If this season feels heavy for you, be extra kind to yourself. Trying even one or two of these gratitude practices can help you create a holiday that feels more meaningful and restful for you and your family. 

