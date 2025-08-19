Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

5 Common Resume Myths (and the Truth Behind Them)

By Erin McLaren
Everyone’s job search and work history is unique, so it can be a challenge to know how to put together your resume. The internet is full of advice about resumes, so let's address some common resume myths you may have seen. 

 

Myth #1: A resume must be one page 

  • The truth: One page is fine if you’re new to the workforce. 

  • If you have years of experience, two pages are completely acceptable. But do not go over 2 pages! 

  • Employers often skim resumes very quickly! Whether in one or two pages, use the space wisely.

     

Myth #2: You should list every job you’ve had 

  • The truth: Your resume is not your life story. 

  • Focus on the jobs, volunteer work, and education that connect to the role you are applying for. 

  • Your resume’s job is to introduce employers to your most relevant and transferrable skills and experience. 

     

Myth #3: Fancy designs make you stand out 

  • The truth: Applicant tracking systems (ATS) often can’t read graphics, columns, or icons. 

  • If the system can’t scan your resume, it may be de-prioritized among other candidates 

  • The safest option is a clean layout. Use just one column (not side-by-side sections), and format with headings and bullet points. 

     

Myth #4: Resumes should end with “references available upon request” 

  • The truth: References are not part of a resume! 

  • The employer will ask for references if they want them. There is no need to include the references themselves or to mention that they are available in your resume. 

  • Do prepare your list of references in advance and have them available in the interview if they ask for them. 

     

Myth #5: One resume works for every job 

  • The truth: One generic resume will not highlight your strengths for every job you apply to. 

  • Adjust your resume for each application, or at least each sector. Depending on the role, highlight the most relevant skills and achievements. 

  • A little tailoring will make sure the right skills and experience stand out to the employer.

     

Final Takeaway 

Your resume doesn’t need to follow outdated rules - it needs to tell your story clearly and convincingly. Keep it simple, relevant, and tailored to the job. That’s what helps you land interviews. 

