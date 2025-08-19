5 Common Resume Myths (and the Truth Behind Them)
Everyone’s job search and work history is unique, so it can be a challenge to know how to put together your resume. The internet is full of advice about resumes, so let's address some common resume myths you may have seen.
Myth #1: A resume must be one page
The truth: One page is fine if you’re new to the workforce.
If you have years of experience, two pages are completely acceptable. But do not go over 2 pages!
Employers often skim resumes very quickly! Whether in one or two pages, use the space wisely.
Myth #2: You should list every job you’ve had
The truth: Your resume is not your life story.
Focus on the jobs, volunteer work, and education that connect to the role you are applying for.
Your resume’s job is to introduce employers to your most relevant and transferrable skills and experience.
Myth #3: Fancy designs make you stand out
The truth: Applicant tracking systems (ATS) often can’t read graphics, columns, or icons.
If the system can’t scan your resume, it may be de-prioritized among other candidates
The safest option is a clean layout. Use just one column (not side-by-side sections), and format with headings and bullet points.
Myth #4: Resumes should end with “references available upon request”
The truth: References are not part of a resume!
The employer will ask for references if they want them. There is no need to include the references themselves or to mention that they are available in your resume.
Do prepare your list of references in advance and have them available in the interview if they ask for them.
Myth #5: One resume works for every job
The truth: One generic resume will not highlight your strengths for every job you apply to.
Adjust your resume for each application, or at least each sector. Depending on the role, highlight the most relevant skills and achievements.
A little tailoring will make sure the right skills and experience stand out to the employer.
Final Takeaway
Your resume doesn’t need to follow outdated rules - it needs to tell your story clearly and convincingly. Keep it simple, relevant, and tailored to the job. That’s what helps you land interviews.
