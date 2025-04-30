Skip to main content
How to Answer “Why Do You Want This Job?” (Without Sounding Desperate)

By Erin McLaren
You’re sitting across from the interviewer, everything is going well and then they ask, “Why do you want this job?” It’s a common question, but one that many candidates struggle with. The key is knowing what to say and what to avoid.

 

What NOT to Say 

Primarily,avoid answers that focus only on your personal needs. Saying things like: 

  • “I need the money.” 

  • “I just need a job.” 

  • “It’s close to home.” 

These responses may be honest, but they don’t share anything meaningful about your skills or fit for the role. These responses come off as self-serving and give the impression that you’re not interested in the role or the company. Remember, hiring managers are looking for more than just you needing a paycheque.

 

What to Say Instead 

A stronger answer to “Why do you want this job?” is one that shows you’ve done your research, are familiar with the company’s mission, and know how the role matches your skills and goals. Here’s how to frame your response:

 

1. Connect Your Skills and Passions to the Role 
This is an opportunity to talk about why the specific position interests you and what aspects of the role match your strengths or aspirations. For example, if the role involves mentoring or teamwork and that’s something you enjoy, mention it. Let the employer see you read the job description closely and that the work itself appeals to you. 

You could say something like: “I’m really drawn to roles where I can support and guide others. This position stood out because it would allow me to use those strengths.” 

 

2. Mention your Company Research 
Before the interview, take time to learn about the company. Visit their website, read their mission and vision statements, and check out recent news or social media activity. Look for something that resonates with you or you can relate to.  

 

3. Speak to Long-Term Fit 
Employers want to know that you’re thinking beyond just landing a job, they may be interested to hear that you’re thinking about growth or how you can contribute long-term. If this position aligns with your career path or a longer-term goal, feel free to share that context. 

For example: “I’m looking to build a long-term career in this field, and this role would offer the type of learning and impact I’m excited about.”  

 

When answering “Why do you want this job?”, focus less on what you need and more on what you bring to the table. Show that you understand the company, are genuinely interested in the role, and are motivated to contribute. A thoughtful, well-researched answer demonstrates professionalism, enthusiasm, and commitment. These are qualities every employer wants to see! 

