How to Confidently Address Gaps in Your Resume

By Erin McLaren
Job searching can be rough at the best of times, but especially if you are returning to work after an absence. Whether you needed time off to care for family, went back to school, or were struggling with getting a new job, that’s okay! Many people have gaps in their resume and still re-enter the labour market. 

Here are some simple tips to help you address the gap confidently while still protecting your privacy. 

 

Be Honest, but Share the Right Information 

The most important thing is to tell the truth. Be clear that you took time off, but don’t go into every detail. Whether your time off was due to personal or professional reasons, focus on giving information that supports your return to work.

  

If your gap is because of a personal situation, don’t get distracted by personal details 

  • Don’t say “I was hospitalized for my anxiety and needed a year off to recover.”  

  • Instead, say: “I took a year off to address a personal medical condition.” 

  • If the personal situation is resolved, share that!  

  • For example: “I was supporting a sick family member during that time, but thankfully they have recovered and I’m excited to return to working!” 

 

If the gap in your resume is from having trouble finding a job 

  • Don’t – complain about the terrible job market and how no one is responding to your applications. You can simply state how long you have been out of work. 

  • Instead – highlight if you have learned new skills or explored new areas during the time you have been job searching. Talk about classes you took, or volunteering you did. 

 

Ultimately, you want your answer to focus on the future and your readiness to return to the workforce.  

 

Practice Confidence! 

It’s normal to feel nervous when talking about resume gaps. It may feel like you’re being asked to justify your time away from work but remember that employers are just looking for simple context. Delivering it confidently will reassure them that your gap is no big deal. 

  • Avoid being apologetic – The reasons for a resume gap might be deeply personal, or bring up emotions. Despite how you feel about your resume gap, keep your tone informative instead of apologetic. 

  • Rehearse your explanation - Before an interview, practice how you’ll explain the gap. Keep it short, simple, and positive. Saying it will feel more natural in the moment. 

     

Having a gap in your resume is not the end of the world. With honesty, confidence, and a little preparation, you can still impress employers and make progress with your return to work.  

