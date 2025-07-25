Skip to main content
Know Your Rights at Work: A Quick Guide to the Employment Standards Act (ESA)

By Erin McLaren
Who sets the minimum wage in Ontario? Am I entitled to a payout if I am let go from my job? Can I get extra pay if I work on a Stat Holiday?

  

The answers to these questions and more are covered by the Employment Standards Act (ESA)!  

 

The ESA is a piece of legislation in Ontario that sets out the minimum employment standards for many workers in the province. Whether you're starting your first job, changing careers, or simply want to understand your rights better, knowing what protects you in the workplace is essential. 

 

What does the ESA cover?  

  • Minimum Wage 
    Know the lowest hourly rate you're legally allowed to be paid, and when it changes. 

  • Hours of Work and Overtime 
    There are rules about how many hours you can be scheduled each day and week, and when overtime pay applies. 

  • Vacation Time and Vacation Pay 
    You're entitled to paid time off, by law. 

  • Public Holidays 
    Learn when you’re entitled to a paid day off, holiday pay, or a substitute day. 

  • Leaves of Absence 
    Life happens — and whether it’s illness, a new baby or a family emergency, the ESA protects your right to take time off without losing your job. 

  • Termination Rules 
    Employers must follow certain steps and provide notice (or pay instead of notice) when ending your employment. 

How the ESA protects you: 

  • Employers can face consequences if they don’t follow the rules. If a complaint is made, the Ministry of Labour can investigate and take action. 

  • The Employment Standards Information Centre can answer any questions you have, and you can call anonymouslywithout sharing your name or your employer’s. 

  • You’re also protected from retaliation (called “reprisal”). If your boss punishes or threatens you for speaking up about your rights, that’s illegal and also punishable under the ESA.

Just because these rights exist doesn’t mean they’re always respected. Some employers may ignore the rules, and others may not even realize they’re breaking them. That’s why it's so important to know what you’re entitled to, and to speak up if something seems off. 

 

Want to learn more? 

If you're not sure where you stand or think your rights might have been violated, call the Employment Standards Information Centre. It's free, confidential, and the first step toward fairer treatment at work. 

