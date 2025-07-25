Who sets the minimum wage in Ontario? Am I entitled to a payout if I am let go from my job? Can I get extra pay if I work on a Stat Holiday?

The answers to these questions and more are covered by the Employment Standards Act (ESA)!

The ESA is a piece of legislation in Ontario that sets out the minimum employment standards for many workers in the province. Whether you're starting your first job, changing careers, or simply want to understand your rights better, knowing what protects you in the workplace is essential.

What does the ESA cover?

Minimum Wage

Know the lowest hourly rate you're legally allowed to be paid, and when it changes.

Hours of Work and Overtime

There are rules about how many hours you can be scheduled each day and week, and when overtime pay applies.

Vacation Time and Vacation Pay

You're entitled to paid time off, by law.

Public Holidays

Learn when you’re entitled to a paid day off, holiday pay, or a substitute day.

Leaves of Absence

Life happens — and whether it’s illness, a new baby or a family emergency, the ESA protects your right to take time off without losing your job.

Termination Rules

Employers must follow certain steps and provide notice (or pay instead of notice) when ending your employment.



How the ESA protects you:

Employers can face consequences if they don’t follow the rules. If a complaint is made, the Ministry of Labour can investigate and take action.

The Employment Standards Information Centre can answer any questions you have, and you can call anonymouslywithout sharing your name or your employer’s.

You’re also protected from retaliation (called “reprisal”). If your boss punishes or threatens you for speaking up about your rights, that’s illegal and also punishable under the ESA.



Just because these rights exist doesn’t mean they’re always respected. Some employers may ignore the rules, and others may not even realize they’re breaking them. That’s why it's so important to know what you’re entitled to, and to speak up if something seems off.

Want to learn more?

Your guide to the Employment Standards Act – the official breakdown from the Government of Ontario in plain language

The Employment Standards Act: Know your rights– a short video by the Ontario Government that explain your rights