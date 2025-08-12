Waterloo Region Housing (WRH) is working to expand access to affordable housing through new rental developments across Waterloo Region. This expansion is part of the WRH Revitalization Plan, which is aimed at addressing the growing need for diverse housing options by redeveloping existing WRH sites so that people who can’t afford market rent still have a place they can also call home.

Developed by the community, the WRH Revitalization Plan has two main goals. First, to add more affordable units and second, keep existing WRH properties in good repair. This plan is set to span over the next 20 years.

What Are Affordable Rental Units?

Affordable rental units have a fixed rent and are rented at or below the median market rent, as defined by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for the Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo census metropolitan area. (1) This helps offer steady housing costs for individuals and families who may not qualify for subsidized housing but still face challenges with the cost of living.

420 Kingscourt Drive, Waterloo

One of the newest WRH developments is located at 420 Kingscourt Drive in Waterloo. This 73-unit residential building is a mixed-income building and includes 24 affordable units rented at median market rates.

This project is the second of six under the WRH Revitalization Plan to offer affordable rental units. The plan outlines a vision to create 638 new affordable units across five WRH communities over the next decade.

WRH Properties Underway

As part of the WRH Revitalization Plan, there are three additional properties that are in development:

589 Langs Drive, Cambridge: A 136-unit building with 1 to 5-bedroom units. Construction began in Fall 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Shelley Drive, Kitchener: Currently in the design stage, with 192 units planned.

15–105 Mooregate Crescent, Kitchener: The largest WRH redevelopment, with 378 units planned. This project is in the detailed design stage.

These developments reflect WRH’s commitment to expanding affordable housing and reducing waitlists across the region. To stay informed or apply for future units, visit the WRH EngageWR page and follow along with additional updates!



If you need additional support in your housing search or are at immediate risk of losing your home, we are here to help. Please call our Housing Resource Centre at 519-749-2450 or drop into our resource center Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM to find out how we can assist you.