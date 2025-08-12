Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Affordable Rental Units: Spotlight on the WRH Revitalization Plan


Waterloo Region Housing WRH spotlight

Waterloo Region Housing (WRH) is working to expand access to affordable housing through new rental developments across Waterloo Region. This expansion is part of the WRH Revitalization Plan, which is aimed at addressing the growing need for diverse housing options by redeveloping existing WRH sites so that people who can’t afford market rent still have a place they can also call home. 

Developed by the community, the WRH Revitalization Plan has two main goals. First, to add more affordable units and second, keep existing WRH properties in good repair. This plan is set to span over the next 20 years.  

What Are Affordable Rental Units? 

Affordable rental units have a fixed rent and are rented at or below the median market rent, as defined by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for the Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo census metropolitan area. (1) This helps offer steady housing costs for individuals and families who may not qualify for subsidized housing but still face challenges with the cost of living.  

420 Kingscourt Drive, Waterloo

One of the newest WRH developments is located at 420 Kingscourt Drive in Waterloo. This 73-unit residential building is a mixed-income building and includes 24 affordable units rented at median market rates.  

This project is the second of six under the WRH Revitalization Plan to offer affordable rental units. The plan outlines a vision to create 638 new affordable units across five WRH communities over the next decade. 

WRH Properties Underway  

As part of the WRH Revitalization Plan, there are three additional properties that are in development:

  • 589 Langs Drive, Cambridge: A 136-unit building with 1 to 5-bedroom units. Construction began in Fall 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2027.
  • Shelley Drive, Kitchener: Currently in the design stage, with 192 units planned.
  • 15–105 Mooregate Crescent, Kitchener: The largest WRH redevelopment, with 378 units planned. This project is in the detailed design stage.

These developments reflect WRH’s commitment to expanding affordable housing and reducing waitlists across the region. To stay informed or apply for future units, visit the WRH EngageWR page and follow along with additional updates!  


If you need additional support in your housing search or are at immediate risk of losing your home, we are here to help. Please call our Housing Resource Centre at 519-749-2450 or drop into our resource center Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM to find out how we can assist you. 

Tags:affordable housingaffordable rentalsAffordable Rental Unitsmixed-income housingWRH Revitalization Plan

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Omaya's story is one of the many inspiring stories in our 2025 Community Report: Moving Forward with Confidence. Tap through to learn how Starling Employment Services helped her find the confidence to land the job that was right for her. ✨ 📘 Read more online at www.starlingcs.ca/communityreport2025 #EmploymentServices #CareerSupport #EmploymentJourney #MovingForwardWithConfidence
📣 Have you read our 2025 Community Report yet? Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) is Moving Forward with Confidence—and we want you to see how. Inside the report, you'll find inspiring stories like: 💬 Dan’s journey out of homelessness 💬 Omaya’s pursuit of a better life for her children 💬 Hailey’s mental health recovery 💬 Vinny’s youth advocacy 💙 Meet the faces behind the report and celebrate the confidence that fuels change. 📖 Read it now at www.starlingcs.ca/communityreport2025 #MovingForwardWithConfidence #CommunityImpact #StarlingCommunityServices
Front Door is your starting point for child and youth mental health support in Waterloo Region. 💙 When you call Front Door we listen and work with you to create a plan that connects you to the right services in Waterloo Region. Whether you're a parent, caregiver, or youth, we partner with you to find the help you need. Remember, it's okay to ask for help. 💬 Visit www.frontdoormentalhealth.com to learn more. * A service of Starling Mental Health Services #FrontDoorToMentalHealth #WaterlooRegionMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #ChildrensMentalHealth
We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to support our community — and we can’t wait to show you what you’ve helped us accomplish this year! ✨ Stay tuned for Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) 2025 Community Report coming soon! Special thanks to @megpiephoto for capturing candid moments of our staff! 💜 #MovingForwardWithConfidence #StarlingCommunityServices
✨ Sponsor Spotlight ✨ Thank you to all of our In-Kind Sponsors for their generous support of Steps for Kids 2025! Your contributions helped bring the community together in support of children's mental health. 💛 @martinsapples #StJacobsPrintery #ArrowMarketing @stjacobsmarket @vandelconstruction1974 @heyculligan @starbuckscanada @spoilthedogbakery @dare.foods @jacksfamilyrestaurant #ElliottCoachLines @westmountsigns #StepsForKids2024 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters
Our Employment Services Cambridge team had a great time connecting with nearly 400 job seekers and local employers at the Islamic Centre of Cambridge Community Job Fair. Thank you to Serco and Carelick Business Network for putting this fantastic event together! #EmploymentServices #JobSeekers #StarlingEmploymentServices
✨ Sponsor Spotlight ✨Thank you to our Steps for Kids Community Supporter Sponsors and Community Friend Sponsors for showing kids in our community that their mental health matters! @pwc Canada @serenialife @crania_schools @precision_pools #StepsForKids2025 #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #LittleStepsBigImpact
✨ Sponsor Spotlight ✨ Thank you to our amazing Steps for Kids 2025 Community Spirit Sponsors! Your generosity helped us reach our fundraising goal, creating brighter futures for kids in our community. 💛 #ConestogoMechanical @millerthomsonllp @staeblerlife @toyotamfgcanada @woodhouse.group #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"The staff at Lutherwood are always in your corner to help you achieve your goals. Even when I had a bad week, my Employment Advisor would check to make sure I wasn't getting discouraged in my job search."