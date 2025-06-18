Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Keith’s Story: The First Step Home


Keiths Story

“I have a new lease on life and I’m enjoying it to the fullest,” says Keith, reflecting on how far he’s come with the support of Starling Housing Services.

For over a decade, Keith lived without a home – cycling through homelessness, institutions, and years of personal struggles with substance use. Kicked out of his family home at 15, he carried the weight of being told he’d never amount to anything.

But things changed when he was connected with Starling’s Home-Based Support Program (HBS), a service designed to help people transition from chronic homelessness into stable housing while building a circle of community support.

“They helped me find a place, move in, and set up everything – utilities, insurance, even furniture,” he says.

With stable housing, Keith began to rebuild. “I’ve learned essential life skills that were lost in my years without a home. I no longer worry about where I’ll sleep or eat. I have a home that’s my own safe place.”

Today, Keith is celebrating 1 year of recovery, growth and healing. He’s working part-time, enjoying weekends with his kids and grandkids, and is inspired to sign up for a peer support coach program to help him help others.

“The home-based support I receive weekly has gone above and beyond to help me. If you’re willing to get the help, Starling will help you in any way they can. From connecting you to resources, community support, and so much more.”

