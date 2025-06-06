Looking for Housing Help? Starling Community Services is Here for You
Are you having trouble finding or keeping a place to live? At Starling Community Services, we help people just like you every day. Whether you are living with family, staying with friends, or have no place to stay at all, we can help you find a safe and stable home.
Who Are We?
Starling Community Services has Housing Resource Centres across Waterloo Region. We help people aged 16 and older—families, couples, and individuals—who need support with housing. Our team is friendly, kind, and ready to listen to your story. We work with you to find the best solution for your situation.
How Can We Help?
There are many ways we can support you:
Help with your housing search: We can guide you as you look for a new place to live.
Eviction prevention: If you're at risk of losing your home, we can help you stay where you are.
Free resources: Use our computers, phones, internet, and newspapers for free.
Connections to other services: We can connect you to programs for food, health, money, and more.
Financial help: If you qualify, we may offer a loan or grant through the Rent Fund to help you stay in your home or move into a new one.
We also offer special programs for people who have experienced homelessness, like:
PATHS (Prioritized Access to Housing and Supports): We support people with long-term homelessness so they can get matched with the right housing and services.
Families in Transition (FIT): We’re here to assist families who are 7 days or less away from experiencing homelessness. We offer support to keep you out of emergency shelter, refer if needed and help you move out quickly if need to go there.
When to Visit Us
You can visit one of our drop-in Housing Resource Centres anytime, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. No appointment needed.
If you or someone you know needs housing help, don’t wait. Reach out today.
As a Better Jobs Ontario student, I found the help that I received at Starling to be invaluable. My employment counsellor helped me navigate through the application process in a friendly, supportive, kind and helpful manner. I just graduated from a diploma program and have been offered a job in my industry thanks to Starling's help. Thank you!