Looking for Housing Help? Starling Community Services is Here for You

Starling Community Services has Housing Resource Centres across Waterloo Region. We help people aged 16 and older—families, couples, and individuals—who need support with housing. Our team is friendly, kind, and ready to listen to your story. We work with you to find the best solution for your situation.

How Can We Help?

There are many ways we can support you:

Help with your housing search: We can guide you as you look for a new place to live.

Eviction prevention: If you're at risk of losing your home, we can help you stay where you are.

Free resources: Use our computers, phones, internet, and newspapers for free.

Connections to other services: We can connect you to programs for food, health, money, and more.

Financial help: If you qualify, we may offer a loan or grant through the Rent Fund to help you stay in your home or move into a new one.

We also offer special programs for people who have experienced homelessness, like:

PATHS (Prioritized Access to Housing and Supports): We support people with long-term homelessness so they can get matched with the right housing and services.

Families in Transition (FIT): We’re here to assist families who are 7 days or less away from experiencing homelessness. We offer support to keep you out of emergency shelter, refer if needed and help you move out quickly if need to go there.

When to Visit Us

You can visit one of our drop-in Housing Resource Centres anytime, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. No appointment needed.