Starling Community Services.

Ghost Jobs: What They Are and How to Avoid Them

By Marguerite Jacobson
Ghost Jobs

What Is a Ghost Job? 

 

A ghost job is a fake or outdated job posting. It looks real, but the company isn’t actually hiring for that role. 

Sometimes the job was already filled. Other times, it’s just there to collect resumes or test the current market. 

 

A Canada-wide study found that about 3 in 10 job postings might be ghost jobs. Another survey showed that 45% of HR professionals admitted to posting ghost jobs regularly. 

 

 

Why Do Ghost Jobs Exist? 

 

Companies post ghost jobs for a few reasons: 

  • To collect resumes: They want to build a list of possible candidates for later. 

  • To test the market: They want to test a job at different salaries, or see the kinds of applicants they receive. 

  • Because of company rules: Some companies must post jobs publicly even if they already know they’ll hire an internal candidate. 

  • To look good: A company might post jobs to look like it’s growing to other companies or potential investors. 

  • By mistake: Sometimes someone may honestly forget to remove a job posting after hiring is done. 

 

 

How to Spot and Avoid Ghost Jobs 

 

Ghost jobs waste your time and energy, especially in a job market that is already over-saturated. Here’s how you can protect yourself. 

 

Red Flags 

Watch out for these warning signs: 

  • A posting that has been up for weeks or even months. 

  • A very vague job description. 

  • You see the same job posted again and again. 

  • There’s no clear contact person. 

  • The pay range is very broad. 

  • You never hear back after applying or interviewing. 

Smart Strategies 

Try these tips to focus on real opportunities: 

  • Research the company. Check its website and LinkedIn page. 

  • Look at the posting date. If it’s old, it might not be active. 

  • Ask questions. In an interview, ask when they hope to hire and how many openings there are. 

  • Use trusted job boards. Some platforms screen for fake or expired listings. 

  • Talk to your network. Ask people you know if the company is really hiring. 

  • Focus on quality over quantity. Apply to fewer jobs, but make each one count. 

 

 

What Is Ontario Doing About Ghost Jobs? 

 

Starting in 2026, Ontario will roll out new laws to protect job seekers. Companies with more than 25 employees will have to: 

  • Tell candidates whether or not they got the job after the interview stage. 

  • Clearly state if a job posting is actively being filled. 

 

 

Final Thoughts 

 

Ghost jobs can be frustrating, but awareness is power. By spotting the signs, doing your research, and focusing on real leads, you can save time and energy—and find the jobs that truly exist. 

 

 

