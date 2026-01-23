Community Comes Together to Support Starling Families
We’re incredibly grateful to the community of individuals, corporations, and schools who came together to collect holiday gifts and essential items for the children and families accessing Starling’s services.
Thanks to their generosity, we were able to provide Christmas gifts to more than 230 children and offer meaningful financial support, through gift cards and cash, to over 70 families currently connected to Starling.
“This year has been incredibly hard for me, and these gifts took so much pressure off...especially when it comes to explaining to my kids why I didn’t have more to give.”
Our Double the Impact Food Drive Raised $28,000 for Starling’s Programs!
A new partnership with TW Properties in Cambridge helped take our holiday efforts to the next level.
For every 1 lb of food donated to the Cambridge Food Bank, TW Properties and the Gordon & Ruth Gooder Charitable Foundation contributed $2 to Starling.
With enthusiastic participation from staff, local schools, community members, and businesses, we raised more than $28,000 to support Starling’s programs and collected over 14,000 lbs of food for families in need.
Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this possible!
