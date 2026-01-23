Skip to main content
Community Comes Together to Support Starling Families


Community Giving 2026

Community Generosity Shines Through Starling’s Annual Holiday Hope Campaign

We’re incredibly grateful to the community of individuals, corporations, and schools who came together to collect holiday gifts and essential items for the children and families accessing Starling’s services. 

Thanks to their generosity, we were able to provide Christmas gifts to more than 230 children and offer meaningful financial support, through gift cards and cash, to over 70 families currently connected to Starling.

“This year has been incredibly hard for me, and these gifts took so much pressure off...especially when it comes to explaining to my kids why I didn’t have more to give.”

Our Double the Impact Food Drive Raised $28,000 for Starling’s Programs!


A new partnership with TW Properties in Cambridge helped take our holiday efforts to the next level. 

For every 1 lb of food donated to the Cambridge Food Bank, TW Properties and the Gordon & Ruth Gooder Charitable Foundation contributed $2 to Starling. 

With enthusiastic participation from staff, local schools, community members, and businesses, we raised more than $28,000 to support Starling’s programs and collected over 14,000 lbs of food for families in need.

TW Properties food drive and Starling Community Serices

 

Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this possible!

Instagram Feed

This year marks 30 years of Black History Month in Canada, with the theme “Honouring Black Brilliance Across Generations — From Nation Builders to Tomorrow’s Visionaries.” This theme reflects the enduring impact of Black Canadians both past, present, and future, and recognizes the resilience, creativity, and leadership that continue to strengthen our communities. 💛 Throughout February, we’ll be sharing local organizations to support and community events where we can come together in celebration, reflection, and continued learning. #BlackHistoryMonth
What an inspiring way to close out the month. 💜💛 This week we had a special Recognition Ceremony for students finishing Semester 1 of 2025–2026! We’re so proud of the incredible youth at our Children’s Mental Health Centre who have shown strength, growth and resilience throughout the year. Congratulations to each and every one of you and here’s to all the amazing things still ahead! ✨ #StarlingCommunityServices #StarlingMentalHealthServices #WaterlooRegion #KidsMentalHealth
Looking for children and youth mental health support in Waterloo Region? Front Door is your starting point. 💙 If you are a young person up until the age of 18, or a parent/caregiver of a child under 18 support is here for you. Call your Front Door to Child and Youth Mental Health at 519-749-2932 or visit www.frontdoormentalhealth.com to learn about the resources and services available to you. 👉 Share this post to help spread the word on #BellLetsTalkDay and remember, it's okay to ask for help. #ItsOkayToAskForHelp #FrontDoortoMentalHealth #ChildAndYouthMentalHealth #WaterlooRegionMentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters
Feeling the winter blues? You're not alone! Here's a few self-care tips for winter wellnes! The third Monday of January has become known as "Blue Monday" and is deemed the most depressing day of the year. While there is limited scientific evidence to support the Blue Monday theory, many of us may be feeling the effects of the winter's lack of sunshine, the cooler temperatures, or Seasonal Effective Disorder (SAD) on our mental health and wellness. Try one or two of these and see how you feel after! Just a little bit of self-care can go a long way, especially during the winter months. Check out our blog to learn more about SAD on our Children's Mental Health blog: "Coping with SAD Season – What it is and How to Manage it" #WinterWellness #MindfulMondays #MentalHealthAndWellness #BlueMonday
📣 Weather Update: Office Closure Due to inclement weather, all of our offices and programs will be closed today, with the exception of our 24/7 services at Safe Haven Youth Services. To book an appointment with us, please reach out to us online at www.starlingcs.ca/contact-us Stay safe and warm! ❄️💙
We’re so grateful for the incredible generosity of our community through the Holiday Hope Drive and the TW Properties Food Drive! 🎁💜 Together, you’ve made the holidays brighter for families in our community kids and youth at Starling, and that’s the true spirit of the season. ✨ #HolidayHope #StarlingCommunityServices #ThankYou #CommunitySupport
Running a business that services hundreds of buildings across Ontario requires a skilled and reliable team. For Cinnamon, Executive Vice President of River Rock Laundry, the Canada-Ontario Job Grant became a strategic solution to strengthen her workforce and support internal growth. River Rock Laundry provides commercial laundry services to more than 600 buildings in Ontario. With such a wide reach, the company depends on its service technicians to keep equipment running smoothly. One of those technicians is Joseph, who joined the team while still in high school and quickly showed initiative and a desire to grow. With financial support from the Job Grant, Joseph was able to pursue the certification required to safely work on gas and electric dryers. “It’s not just a job anymore, it’s a career,” Cinnamon shared. “He’s found the right fit, and he feels really great about it.” Read more in our Employer Spotlight Series - link in bio! @riverrocklaundry #EmployerSpotlight #WorkforceDevelopment #EmployeeSuccess #StarlingEmploymentServices
Thank you to Chicopee Hills for donating essential items, warm clothing, and gift cards for kids through our Holiday Hope Drive. Your support through the years helps families feel cared for and connected during the holidays. 💜🎁 #StarlingHolidayHope #CommunityGiving #WaterlooRegionCommunity #MentalHealthMatters #KidsMentalHealth
“I am so proud to be part of an agency that represents such integrity and excellence. I have provided service to my community as part of Starling's Housing Department for over 13 years. It has been my privilege and pleasure to be part of Lutherwood’s growth as we become more diverse and dynamic each year.”