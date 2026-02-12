Kitchener 2051 Draft Plan: Join the Conversation

Kitchener is planning for the future, and as our community looks ahead to welcoming as many as 450,000 residents by 2051, the city is developing a new Official Plan called Kitchener 2051. It’s a community-built plan, and your voice is needed for the final steps.

What Is Kitchener 2051?

Kitchener 2051 is a citywide planning initiative shaped by community input and experiences. With feedback from newcomers, Indigenous community members, renters, families, businesses, seniors, and people with lived experience of homelessness or housing precarity, the goal is to build a plan that reflects the needs of the people who live here today and those who will call Kitchener home over the next 25 years.

How the Plan has Developed

Since 2024, the city has gathered community input through workshops, surveys, popups, speaker events, and major technical studies to help shape the draft official plan, which is now ready for public review.

The draft plan outlines how the city will address future housing needs, create complete neighbourhoods, support local jobs, improve community infrastructure, and prepare for a lowcarbon future.

Join the Conversation: Share Your Input on the Draft

The City of Kitchener is inviting people to attend upcoming in person pop ups to share what matters most for housing, transportation, land use and community services – an important moment to help shape the final steps of the plan.

Upcoming Dates to Get Involved

February 24, 2026 — 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre

Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre February 25, 2026 — 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Victoria Hills Community Centre

Victoria Hills Community Centre February 26, 2026 — 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Bridgeport Community Centre

Feedback from these events will help form any revisions that are made before the plan is presented to the City Council.

As Kitchener shapes its future, your voice and input will help build a more connected and caring city, where everyone has a place to call home.

For more ways to get involved or stay connected with the plan, visit Kitchener 2051.