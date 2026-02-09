Why Pink Shirt Day Matters for Our Youth at Safe Haven

Every year on the last Wednesday of February, people across Canada and around the world wear pink shirts to take a stand against bullying. Pink Shirt Day began with a simple act of kindness. A Grade 9 student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt. Several older students saw this happen and decided to support him. They went to a store, bought 50 pink shirts, and handed them out at school the next morning. When the boy who had been bullied walked in and saw everyone wearing pink, he knew he wasn’t alone. The bullying stopped—and a movement was born.

Today, Pink Shirt Day has grown into a global campaign. Schools, communities, and workplaces wear pink to show that bullying is never okay. It is a reminder that even small actions can make a big difference.

At Safe Haven Youth Services, this day is very important to us. Many of the young people who come through our doors have been bullied, sometimes for months or even years. Bullying looks different today than it did in the past. With social media, hurtful messages and online harassment can follow youth everywhere they go. It doesn’t stop when school ends. It can happen 24 hours a day.

We see the effects every day. Youth tell us they feel unsafe at school or don’t want to go at all. Many struggle with confidence, anxiety, and depression. Some begin looking for belonging in unsafe places because they feel alone. These experiences can impact their mental health for years to come.

The numbers in Canada remind us how serious this issue is. Children First Canada’s Statistics from 2025 show that 71% of youth aged 12–17 have been bullied in the last year. One in five teens has been cyberbullied. More than half of young people say they have witnessed bullying based on race. These numbers show that bullying is not rare—it is something many kids face regularly.

At Safe Haven, we support youth by helping them make safety plans, offering antibullying programs, and giving them a safe place to talk about what they’re going through. We want every youth to know they deserve to feel safe, respected, and valued.

Pink Shirt Day reminds us that kindness is powerful. When we speak up, support each other, and choose to be kind, we help create a safer world for young people. And that’s something worth wearing pink for.

If your child is under 18 and you feel you require additional help, contact Front Door to Child & Youth Mental Health.