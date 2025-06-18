Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Sometimes, Healing Begins with a Single Note


Liz Mitchell

When Elizabeth (Liz) Mitchell first sat at a piano, she had no idea that music would one day become her life’s work – or a path to healing for so many others. As a Registered Psychotherapist and Certified Music Therapist, Liz has dedicated her career to helping people find strength and expression through music. Growing up, Liz was immersed in music, playing in bands, taking piano lessons, and creating music for fun. But during her teenage years, while navigating challenging times at home, the piano became her refuge. "I learned how to use music to channel difficult emotions,” Liz shared. “The piano became a place where I could put all those feelings.”

Her connection to music deepened when her grandmother, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, lost the ability to speak – but not to sing. “She always loved to hear me play the piano,” Liz recalled. “Even when she couldn’t speak, she could still sing. I became very interested in what was going on there – how could music connect with people this way?”

These experiences sparked a calling for Liz: to use music to help others heal. After earning her Master of Music Therapy from Wilfrid Laurier University in 2007, Liz joined Starling Children’s Mental Health Centre as a music therapist. Over five years, she helped young people use music to navigate trauma, anxiety, and depression.

One of Liz’s most valued contributions was launching the Coffee House, a twice-a-year concert where kids and staff at Starling perform music—original tunes and covers—for one another. These events brought together youth and staff to celebrate healing through music – some of Liz’s fondest moments. Today, the Coffee House continues to thrive, a lasting legacy of her work at Starling.

“It’s hard to talk about trauma,” Liz explains, “but music helps kids express what they can’t always say, and it’s accessible. For kids coming to Starling, so much of their lives aren’t normal - being pulled from school, disrupted routines, and coping with a mental health diagnosis can be hard. Keeping music in kids’ lives during treatment not only supports their therapeutic goals but gives them space to be kids and develop their passions.”

Now an Assistant Professor at Wilfrid Laurier University and Coordinator of the Bachelor of Music Therapy program, Liz continues to collaborate with Starling to explore how young people carry the impact of music beyond therapy and into their everyday lives. Liz also continues to give back as a donor to the music therapy program at Starling, helping ensure that music therapy continues to be a vital part of care for future generations. “Music therapy is essential care in mental health treatment,” Liz says. “It taps into strengths and capacities that aren’t defined by diagnoses.”

Thanks to the generosity of donors, music therapy remains a cornerstone of care at Starling. Their support ensures that every child has the chance to find their voice, their rhythm, and their strength—even in the hardest moments.

Because sometimes, healing begins with a single note.

