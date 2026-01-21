Ghina’s Journey: From Uncertainty to Opportunity

When Ghina and her husband made the decision to move to Canada from Africa, they were seeking safety and a brighter future. Back home, Ghina had built a successful career as a civil engineer. But arriving in a new country came with unexpected challenges.

“In Africa, we had our jobs and secure income,” Ghina recalls. “When we arrived here, we didn’t know anyone. It was scary…especially with expenses.”

Despite her engineering degree, Ghina struggled to find work in her field. Out of necessity, she accepted a front desk position at a spa. “It was so difficult for me,” she says. “It’s so hard when you look at your experience and your qualifications... and then realize you’re in a role that doesn’t reflect that.” With the stress and uncertainty, she began to lose confidence in herself.

Everything changed when Ghina connected with Starling Employment Services. “When I first went to Starling, I was lost. I didn’t know where to begin,” she explains. “But after meeting my Employment Advisor and the team, doors opened. I feel at home when I go there…everyone just wants to help.”

Through Starling, Ghina accessed job search support, networking opportunities, and mentorship. Her Employment Advisor helped her set clear goals, while her mentor provided guidance from within her field. “It put me on track,” Ghina says. “I know what to target, I know companies, I have connections.”

Her first goal was to leave the spa job. Then came an internship with the City of Guelph’s Solid Waste Department, followed by a contract role in Records Management. Today, Ghina works in the engineering department and is preparing for her licensing exams, with hopes of securing a permanent position soon.

Reflecting on her journey, Ghina shares this advice for newcomers: “Build your connections here. Even if you have great experience and certifications outside of Canada, nobody knows that when you arrive. Connections open doors.”

With Starling by her side, Ghina is on track to building the future she dreamed of. Ghina concludes, “My journey isn’t over, I’m still working toward my goals, but I’ve made incredible progress. Today, I feel hopeful and confident about building my future here in Canada.”