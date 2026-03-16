In every community, there are organizations whose quiet strength creates ripples of hope. In Waterloo Region, the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASC) is one of those guiding lights. Their work is not only about responding to crisis, it’s about restoring dignity and reminding survivors that healing is possible.

Today, we’re shining a spotlight on the incredible work SASC does and how their partnership with Safe Haven Youth Services helps support young people in our community.

What is SASC and Who Do They Support?

At its core, SASC exists to support survivors of sexual violence. Their mission is rooted in listening, facilitating healing, and celebrating resiliency. Guided by an anti-racist, intersectional feminist approach, SASCWR also works to transform the systems that perpetuate gender-based violence.

Key Services in Waterloo Region

SASC offers a wide range of services to meet survivors where they are in their healing journey:

Individual Counselling (16+): One-on-one support beginning at age 16



One-on-one support beginning at age 16 24-Hour Support Line: Immediate, confidential help whenever it’s needed most (available for youth)



Immediate, confidential help whenever it’s needed most (available for youth) Groups and Workshops: Spaces for collective healing and learning



Spaces for collective healing and learning Sexual Violence Legal Advocacy (SVLA): Guidance through complex legal systems (available for youth)



Guidance through complex legal systems (available for youth) Family Court Support: Assistance during family court proceedings



Assistance during family court proceedings Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) Program (12+): Specialized care for those impacted by trafficking



Specialized care for those impacted by trafficking Public Education: Raising awareness and preventing violence across the region

How SASC Supports Safe Haven Youth Services

The rising number of young people who come to Safe Haven at risk of human trafficking is a sobering reminder of the urgent need for coordinated care. That is why the partnership between SASC and Safe Haven Youth Services is so important. Together, we create a safety net for youth navigating complex challenges, ensuring they are not only protected but also supported in rebuilding their lives.

The Anti-Human Trafficking team at SASC works hand in hand with youth who are currently, or have previously, resided at Safe Haven. They provide wraparound support that includes counselling, practical assistance, advocacy, and legal guidance to help survivors navigate overwhelming systems. Additionally, SASC’s Public Education team delivers workshops to youth accessing Safe Haven Youth Services. These sessions cover topics like healthy relationships, consent, and exploitation prevention, empowering youth with knowledge and tools to stay safe.

Why Community Collaboration Matters

Behind every Missing Persons Report, every unhoused youth, there are teams of people working tirelessly to provide care, safety, and hope. When community partners come together, as SASC and Safe Haven do, we create a network of care that catches those who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

“We value the communication and collaboration with Safe Haven Youth Services,” shares Stephanie Hunte, Coordinator - Anti-Human Trafficking Program at SASC. “When we are supporting complex vulnerable youth, Safe Haven is always available for a visit or to answer questions. We value the service they provide to keep youth safe in our community.”

How to Access SASC Services

If you or someone you know could benefit from SASC’s services, visit www.sascwr.org to learn more, connect with programs, or access their online chat for immediate support.

You can also follow along with SASC online at: