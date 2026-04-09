Mental Health Matters: Community Walk Raises Support for Children and Youth in Crisis

For Immediate Release

WATERLOO REGION, ON — Every step can make a difference. On Sunday, May 3, 2026, Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) invites the community to come together for Steps for Kids, a fun, family‑friendly walk in support of children and youth facing mental health challenges right here in Waterloo Region.

The need has never been more urgent. A recent Canadian study revealed that 1 in 2 students experienced moderate to serious symptoms of depression or anxiety, with more than a quarter reporting serious symptoms, up dramatically from just 11% a decade ago. These numbers represent more than a trend; they are young people struggling to cope and families desperately seeking help.

For more than 55 years, Starling Community Services has been a trusted source of hope for families navigating mental health challenges. With individualized support, therapeutic group programs, and trusted relationships, young people build resilience, confidence, and hope for the future.

Early mental health support changes lives. It helps children succeed in school, strengthens families, and builds lifelong resilience. It also strengthens our community, reducing pressure on hospitals, schools, and emergency services, and helping prevent crises that can lead to youth homelessness.

“Behind every registration and donation is a child who can finally talk to someone and feel safe doing so,” said Mary-Jo Shearer, Assistant Director of the Starling Child and Family Foundation. “Steps for Kids helps ensure children don’t have to wait months for support they need now.”

All Steps for Kids proceeds support frontline mental health services at Starling’s Children's Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services helping children and teens access care when it matters most.

Registration is now open at starlingstepsforkids.ca. Rally your family, friends, coworkers, or school community and join the fun. Whether you walk, donate, or help spread the word, your support helps build a stronger, healthier future for local kids and youth.

Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) is a progressive, not-for-profit health and social service organization that provides mental health, employment, and housing services in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Media Contact:

Mary-Jo Shearer

Assistant Director, Development and Communications

Starling Child and Family Foundation

mshearer@starlingcs.ca

519-743-2246 ext.2123