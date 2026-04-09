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Starling Community Services.

Mental Health Matters: Community Walk Raises Support for Children and Youth in Crisis


on April 20, 2026
Steps for Kids Logo and Walk Scene

For Immediate Release

WATERLOO REGION, ON — Every step can make a difference. On Sunday, May 3, 2026, Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) invites the community to come together for Steps for Kids, a fun, family‑friendly walk in support of children and youth facing mental health challenges right here in Waterloo Region.

The need has never been more urgent. A recent Canadian study revealed that 1 in 2 students experienced moderate to serious symptoms of depression or anxiety, with more than a quarter reporting serious symptoms, up dramatically from just 11% a decade ago. These numbers represent more than a trend; they are young people struggling to cope and families desperately seeking help.

For more than 55 years, Starling Community Services has been a trusted source of hope for families navigating mental health challenges. With individualized support, therapeutic group programs, and trusted relationships, young people build resilience, confidence, and hope for the future.

Early mental health support changes lives. It helps children succeed in school, strengthens families, and builds lifelong resilience. It also strengthens our community, reducing pressure on hospitals, schools, and emergency services, and helping prevent crises that can lead to youth homelessness.

“Behind every registration and donation is a child who can finally talk to someone and feel safe doing so,” said Mary-Jo Shearer, Assistant Director of the Starling Child and Family Foundation. “Steps for Kids helps ensure children don’t have to wait months for support they need now.”

All Steps for Kids proceeds support frontline mental health services at Starling’s Children's Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services helping children and teens access care when it matters most.

Registration is now open at starlingstepsforkids.ca. Rally your family, friends, coworkers, or school community and join the fun. Whether you walk, donate, or help spread the word, your support helps build a stronger, healthier future for local kids and youth.

Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) is a progressive, not-for-profit health and social service organization that provides mental health, employment, and housing services in Waterloo Region and Wellington County. 

Media Contact:
Mary-Jo Shearer
Assistant Director, Development and Communications
Starling Child and Family Foundation 
mshearer@starlingcs.ca
519-743-2246 ext.2123 

Tags:community walkmental health walkWaterloo Regionwaterloo family activitiesfamily walk

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This is what it looks like when our community comes together to support kids' mental health in #WaterlooRegion! 💛👟 Because of you, we’re just over 60% of our fundraising goal that supports life‑changing programs at Starling, from our Children’s Mental Health Centre to Safe Haven Youth Services. Thank you! 🎉 Let's keep the momentum going! 👟 Join us on Sunday, May 3 to walk for kids' mental health 👉 Register today or create a team at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca 💜 Help us raise funds and spread awareness for kids' mental health Together, we’re showing kids they’re not alone and that truly makes a difference! ✨ #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
This is what our staff at Starling want kids to know 💛 You are not alone. You matter. Your mental health matters. And support is here for you. When you step up for kids, you help make sure this care is always there. 👟Walk for kids' mental health on Sunday May 3rd! 👉Sign up or donate today at starlingstepsforkids.ca and let's build a community where every young person knows that their mental health matters. #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
✨Steps for Kids Sponsor Spotlight: Thank you to our Gold Steps for Kids Sponsors! Your support helps ensure timely access to care so children, youth and families receive help where and when they need it most! #ConestogoMechanical @staeblerlife #BeeCleanBuildingMaintenance @millerthomsonllp @woodhouse.group #On-SiteMaintenance Be part of the impact!🏃‍♂️Join us this Children's Mental Health week on May 3rd to walk for kids' mental health in Waterloo Region. Visit www.starlingstepsforkids.ca to signup or donate! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
✨Steps for Kids Sponsor Spotlight: Thank you to our Platinum Steps for Kids Sponsors! Your generosity brings hope to children and youth in Waterloo Region facing mental health challenges, and helps provide exceptional care through specialized treatment programs and compassionate support. @heffner.ca @steedandevans @we.are.cowan #GeneralRefrigeration You can be part of the impact too! 👉 Register today or create a team at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca 💛 Help us raise funds and spread awareness for kids' mental health 👟Walk with the community on May 3rd! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
Kids' Mental Health Matters! 💛 For more than 55 years, Lutherwood, now Starling Community Services, has supported children and youth mental health in our community. That commitment continues through Steps for Kids, our annual walk raising funds and awareness for kids’ mental health! Every dollar raised supports Starling's mental health programs and Safe Haven Youth Services, helping young people get the care they deserve. Steps for Kids is more than just a walk. It's a chance to make a real difference for children, youth and families in our community. 👟Walk with us on Sunday May 3, 2026! 👉 Sign up or donate today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca 💛 Help us spread the word about kids' mental health! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
✨Steps for Kids Sponsor Spotlight: Thank you Donovan Insurance Brokers Inc. for supporting Steps For Kids 2026! Donovan has been a continued community champion of kids mental health and thanks to their support, they help connect children and youth in Waterloo region to vital mental health services. Thank you for making a difference for children and youth in our community! #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness
Saffi’s journey is proof that support makes all the difference. After arriving in Canada and struggling to break into his field, Saffi connected with Starling Employment Services. With guidance from his Employment Advisor and mentorship from an industry professional, he gained clarity, confidence, and Canadian experience. Today, he’s the founder of a growing engineering company. 💬 Read Saffi’s full story on our website! Link in bio. #EmploymentServices #EmployeeSuccess #StarlingEmploymentServices
This Children’s Mental Health Week, you can make a difference for kids in our community. Join us on Sunday, May 3rd to walk for kids’ mental health in Waterloo Region. 👟💛 When you participate in Steps for Kids, every step and every dollar goes directly toward life‑changing programs like our Children’s Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services. Sign up or donate today at starlingstepsforkids.ca and help build a community where every young person can thrive. #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
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