Starling Community Services.

Spotlight on McDonald’s: Creating Community Through Opportunity


Mc Donalds Interview

At McDonald’s locations across Guelph, Fergus, and Elora, opportunity and community go hand in hand. Since 2011, McDonald’s and Antolin Enterprises Inc. have worked closely with Starling Employment Services to support young people facing barriers to employment, offering not just jobs, but pathways for growth.

Whether it’s a high school student starting their first job, someone pivoting into a new career, or a newcomer building a life in Canada, McDonald’s strives to be more than a workplace. It’s a space where people are welcomed, supported, and empowered.

“Our doors are open to everyone,” says Kevin, Training, Development and Communications Supervisor. “We love seeing people from all walks of life. It broadens our perspective and shows us how much we can learn from each other. We’re all different, but we’re also more alike than we might think.”

Team members benefit from structured training that goes beyond the basics of hospitality, teaching valuable, transferable skills like cash handling, communication, and customer service. But it’s the intangible benefits of confidence, connection, and a sense of belonging, that often make the greatest impact.

“People are generally happier when they feel part of a team,” Kevin explains. “And when they feel part of a team, they start to feel more like part of the community. These opportunities help young people build relationships, and work toward shared goals. That’s how real inclusion happens.”

The long-standing partnership with Starling Employment Services has played a key role in building strong, cohesive teams. Starling’s deep understanding of McDonald’s workplace culture ensures the right candidates are connected with the right opportunities.

“We’re very happy with the individuals Starling has brought in,” Kevin says. “The ones who are here now are doing really well.”

As he puts it: “Our goal is to make it hard for our staff to leave, not because they have to stay, but because they want to.”

It’s a philosophy that reflects a broader goal: to create a workplace where people feel valued and empowered, not only to thrive at work, but to contribute meaningfully to the communities they’re part of.

