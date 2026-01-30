Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Wanda’s Story: Thirty Years of Seeing the Good


When Wanda first arrived at Starling thirty years ago, she knew she had found the place where she was meant to be. 

Affectionately known by her team as “Wanders,” Wanda knew she wanted to be a Child and Youth Worker. Growing up, she understood how fortunate she was to have people who supported and believed in her. She chose a path where she could be that same steady support for children who needed it most, the ones who needed to feel seen, safe, and valued.

Talk to Wanda about her career for even a minute, and the conversation always circles back to the positives: the small victories, the quiet breakthroughs, the moments no one else might notice but that mean everything to a child learning to trust again. She’ll be the first to say she’s not a miracle worker. But to Wanda, every small win is proof that someone received support they may never have had otherwise. Those little wins add up. And they change lives.

Wanda particularly has enjoyed the individualized programming and the group workshops she’s facilitated over the years. She has always believed that when kids laugh, they learn. And when they trust, they grow.

One of her favourite memories is teaching a communication class. Instead of starting with a traditional lecture, she burst through the door in a full cap and gown, playing the part of an eager high‑school graduate. She acted out an exaggerated version of poor communication skills, then contrasted it with strong ones. The kids were laughing, engaged, and completely absorbed. Without even realizing it, they were learning, building connections, practicing communication, and developing trust, often the hardest things for children who have experienced trauma.

As you can see, Wanda did whatever it took to build that trust and make kids feel valued... and it paid off. 

She fondly remembers the knock on her office door from a young man she supported years earlier, returning with his fiancée to show her how far he’d come. She remembers the pride of watching another young person take the stage with his band after overcoming enormous challenges. And she smiles when she thinks about the daily Scrabble games with a youth who, at first, wanted nothing to do with her, but eventually let her in.

For thirty years, Wanda has helped create moments like these: moments of safety, joy, healing, and hope - moments that ripple far beyond our walls. 

Wanda didn’t just find home at Starling. She helped build one. And her legacy will carry forward through the new generation of Child and Youth Workers who learned from her, laughed with her, and were inspired by the way she showed up for kids every single day.

Happy Retirement Wanda! 

"Change does not come easily or immediately for our youth. But there is nothing more gratifying than to see them months and years later and hear the positive impact we had on their lives."