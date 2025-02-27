References - Make them Work for You

Skip to main content
When you apply for a job, the employer may ask for references. References are people who can speak about your work ethic, skills, and character. They are key part of the hiring process because they give real-world support to the information you already shared in your resume or interview.  

Here’s some basic information you should know about references and how to prepare them. 

 

Who Should Be Your Reference? 

References are people who know you well and can speak to your work experience or education. Here are a few types of references you can use: 

  • Previous Employers: If you left on good terms, your former boss or supervisor is a great reference. They can speak about your job performance and how you did in the role. Previous supervisors are a preferred reference type because the hiring manager can get the perspective of someone who has supervised you before. 

  • Co-workers: A colleague who worked with you can be a good reference, especially if they saw your teamwork, communication skills, or work ethic up close. A colleague is a good option for a reference if you want a recent contact but are keeping your job search private from your current employer. 

  • Teachers or Coaches: If you don’t have much work experience yet, a teacher or coach can be a good reference, especially if they know you well and can talk about your dedication and attitude. 

  • Mentors: If you’ve had a mentor, such as someone who helped you grow professionally or personally, they can provide insight into your character and goals. 

 

What Information Should You Share About Your References? 

When you give a reference to an employer, make sure to provide some important details: 

  • Full Name: The reference’s first and last name. 

  • Relationship to You: Let the employer know how you know the person. For example, “Former supervisor” or “Co-worker for 3 years.” 

  • Contact Information: This includes their phone number and email address. Make sure the contact information is current and correct. 

How to Prepare Your References 

Before you give your references to a potential employer, make sure to reach out to them! Let them know you’re applying for jobs and ask about using them as a reference. Give them a brief overview of the positions you're applying for so they can be prepared to talk about the skills and experiences that will be relevant to the employer. 

Also, thank your references for their time and willingness to help. It’s a nice way to show appreciation. 

 

How Many References Do You Need? 

Usually, employers ask for 2-3 references. It’s a good idea to have a few people in mind, so you can provide a variety of perspectives. 

 

Your references can play a big role in landing a job. By choosing the right people and providing all the necessary information, you can make the process easier and more successful. 

If you need help with your job search or preparing your references, reach out to Starling Employment Services. We’re here to help! 

 

