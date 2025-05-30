Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Answering Behavioural Interview Questions Like a STAR!


Behavioral interview questions are extremely common and for good reasons! Employers want to understand how you’ve handled real-life situations to get a sense of how you might perform in their workplace.
 

If you've ever been asked something like: 

  • “Tell me about a time when you had to deal with a difficult client.” 

  • “Give an example of when you worked under pressure.” 

  • “Describe a situation where you showed leadership.” 

     

…you’ve encountered a behavioral question. 

 

Why the STAR Method Works 
The STAR method helps you deliver focused, structured answers that highlight your decision-making, your individual actions, and the results you achieved without rambling or going off-topic. 
 

How to use the STAR Method 

To answer these questions well, use the STAR formula to walk the interviewer through your story clearly and confidently.:

 

Let's say you’re asked: 

“Tell me about a time you had to work as part of a team.” 

Here's how you might structure your answer using STAR 
 

S – Situation (Start by setting the scene. Give the interviewer context to understand the scenario) 

“In a school course, we were assigned a group project to create a presentation on a social issue. Our group had five people with very different schedules and working styles, and early on it was clear we were having trouble staying organized and on track.” 
 

T – Task (Explain your role or goal. What was your responsibility in the situation?) 

“I was responsible for helping coordinate our efforts and making sure we had something strong to present by the deadline.” 

 

A – Action (Explain the steps you took, what you did, said, or decided. How did you contribute to moving the task forward or resolving an issue?)  

“I suggested we set up a shared Google Doc and a group chat so we could all contribute and communicate easily. I also created an outline with deadlines for each section and made sure everyone felt comfortable with their part. When one teammate was struggling, I offered to help with their section and adjusted the schedule to get us back on track.”

 

R – Result (How was the situation resolved, and what impact did your actions have? If things didn’t turn out well, share what you learned or would do differently next time.) 

“We finished the project on time, and our professor used it as an example for other classes. I think what made the biggest difference was taking the time to organize our work and support each other instead of just focusing on our own parts. It taught me a lot about how strong communication and flexibility can keep a team moving forward, even when things don’t go as planned.” 
 

Next time you’re faced with a “Tell me about a time when…” question, remember that this is your chance to tell a compelling story. With the STAR method, you can walk your interviewer through your thought process and demonstrate your value clearly and confidently. 

