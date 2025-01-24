Empowering Youth Through Art: Elvira’s Story

Paintings of Birch trees to hang Starling’s Birchlands: Step Up Step Down Program

At Starling Children’s Mental Health Centre, Elvira arrives early each morning, ready to make a difference in the lives of children and youth experiencing mental health challenges. As a dedicated Child and Youth Counsellor (CYC) I, she plays a vital role in helping children and youth navigate their emotional healing. Her responsibilities as a CYC are multifaceted, ensuring smooth operation of our programs. Yet, it is in the Art Treatment Groups where Elvira truly shines, using creativity as a powerful tool to help youth navigate their emotions and build essential coping skills for life.“

Art has been a part of my life since I was a child,” Elvira reflects. This lifelong passion motivated her to reinforce the hidden talents of the youth who come through the doors at Starling Children’s Mental Health Centre. Since joining in 2019, Elvira has introduced her art groups to Starling’s Live-In Treatment programs, expanding to include art history and various projects with both the Junior and Senior Day-Treatment programs throughout the school year.



From painting to sculpture, Elvira offers a safe environment for youth to explore and express their feelings. “Offering art to the classrooms and programs at Starling has given the youth a level of resilience and self-confidence” says Elvira. “It has also given the youth an understanding of how they can use art to further their life’s journey.”



With skills as a Crisis Intervention Team Trainer, Dialectical Behavior Therapy Facilitator in training and co-chair for the Health and Safety Committee, Elvira will soon assist youth in Starling’s Birchlands: Step Up Step Down program. With the program opening at the end of January, Elvira led an art group that created paintings to welcome new youth to Birchlands. “All of our groups and special projects have a deep meaning behind them” Elvira explains, emphasizing the passion and care that goes into crafting each memorable learning experience. “These paintings will symbolize new beginnings and growth for the youth at Birchlands.”



For Elvira, motivation to help others stems from the desire to support and uplift children and youth facing mental health challenges. “My heart and my mind are focused on being a building block to people who desire to learn and inspire to grow,” Elvira shares. Coming from a background where mental health is often stigmatized, Elvira is proud to contribute to a field that helps young people overcome similar challenges. “It brings me immense joy to see the youth grow and realize their own potential.”

Support Elvira's mission to heal young minds. Donate Now.