Staying Safe in the Heat: Community Support in Waterloo Region


Need Relief from the Heat Heres Where to Find Shelter and Support in Waterloo Region

When the summer heat becomes extreme, it can be dangerous – especially for people without access to stable housing. If you or someone you know needs a safe place to cool down, there are resources available across Waterloo Region.

Where to go to cool down:

The Region of Waterloo offers over 40 Cooling Centres that are free and open to the public. These include:

  • Public Libraries
  • Community Centres
  • Arenas
  • Museums

These spaces provide temporary relief from the heat and are located throughout the region. 

You can find the full list on this Interactive Map of Cooling Centres

Or, you can download and print the list of Cooling Centres here

For less temporary support, you can also visit the Region of Waterloo's list of Emergency Shelters

Staying Informed and Safe during Heat Warnings:

Environment Canada issues a Heat Warning when:

  • Temperatures are over 31°C during the day and 20°C at night for two days in a row, or
  • The humidex (heat + humidity) is over 40°C for two days.

Poor air quality can also be a concern.  A Smog and Air Health Advisory is issued if a high-risk air quality health index is forecasted for Waterloo Region for more than three hours.

Ways to Stay Protected: 

There are many ways that you can prepare yourself and stay safe during hot weather in the region.

If you have access to a phone or computer, you can:
 

For more information, visit the Region of Waterloo's additional resources: 

 

 

