Staying Safe in the Heat: Community Support in Waterloo Region
When the summer heat becomes extreme, it can be dangerous – especially for people without access to stable housing. If you or someone you know needs a safe place to cool down, there are resources available across Waterloo Region.
Where to go to cool down:
The Region of Waterloo offers over 40 Cooling Centres that are free and open to the public. These include:
- Public Libraries
- Community Centres
- Arenas
- Museums
These spaces provide temporary relief from the heat and are located throughout the region.
You can find the full list on this Interactive Map of Cooling Centres.
Or, you can download and print the list of Cooling Centres here.
For less temporary support, you can also visit the Region of Waterloo's list of Emergency Shelters.
Staying Informed and Safe during Heat Warnings:
Environment Canada issues a Heat Warning when:
- Temperatures are over 31°C during the day and 20°C at night for two days in a row, or
- The humidex (heat + humidity) is over 40°C for two days.
Poor air quality can also be a concern. A Smog and Air Health Advisory is issued if a high-risk air quality health index is forecasted for Waterloo Region for more than three hours.
Ways to Stay Protected:
There are many ways that you can prepare yourself and stay safe during hot weather in the region.
If you have access to a phone or computer, you can:
- Sign up to Environment Canada for alerts
- Download the WeatherCAN App
- Follow along with Alert Waterloo Region for local emergency updates
For more information, visit the Region of Waterloo's additional resources:
- Beat the Heat: Tips for Older Adults (Poster)
- Extreme Heat and Humidity (Fact Sheet)
- Region of Waterloo Community Services Pocket Card
