Community Support Programs for Newcomers and Refugees

Finding a safe and stable place to live is one of the most important steps when starting a new life in an unfamiliar place. For recent immigrants and refugees to Waterloo Region, this can be challenging. At Starling Community Services, we understand how overwhelming it can be to navigate housing options while adjusting to a new country. That’s why we’re here to help!



If you’re feeling overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin, we’ve compiled a list of some great community programs and resources designed to support newcomers and refugees in finding affordable housing and building a strong foundation for their future. Click on the titles/links of each section for more information.



Compass Refugee Centre – Compass Refugee Centre is located in downtown Kitchener and strives to ensure that every person coming to Canada seeking refuge has unhindered access to justice and the opportunity to thrive in welcoming communities. They have multiple programs designed to help Assist, Accompany and Advocate for the clients they serve.



YMCA Refugee Services – The YMCA of Three Rivers (Waterloo Region, Guelph and Stratford-Perth) has a variety of free programs and services for newcomers. These range from things like conversation circles to computer literacy and citizen support groups and settlement service assistance.



KW Multicultural Centre – The Kitchener Waterloo Multicultural Centre can assist with the immigration process from making a refugee claim to reunification of your family in Canada, and many other services in-between.



Immigration Waterloo Region – Immigration Waterloo Region has compiled lists of websites and resources for refugees and immigrants to assist with housing, as well as employment, health care, refugee claims and other important subjects.



Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health - Camino helps newcomers to Canada with outreach programs, group support for refugees, and workshops to aid in building stronger communities.



Service Ontario - Finally, the Government of Ontario has a “Getting Settled in Ontario” section on their website that walks you through services, resources, and actions to take before, during and upon your arrival to Ontario.



No one should have to face housing challenges alone, especially when they may not know many people in their new environment. Starling Community Services is proud to work alongside many local organizations ready to provide the support you need to feel at home.