Starling Community Services.

Other Interview Tasks – Skill Tests, Walk-Throughs, and More!

By Erin McLaren
Interview Tasks Blog

Interviews can be filled with other tasks beyond just the questions you’re asked. Depending on the role, you may need to demonstrate a particular skill or give a brief presentation. The hiring manager might take you on a walk-through of the site or ask you to do a trial shift before making a job offer.

  

Knowing that these may come up in an interview can help you stay calm and bring all your strengths to the table! Let’s talk a bit more about each one 

 

Skill Demonstrations or Tests 

Though your resume tells employers about previous times you’ve had jobs that required certain skills, they may want to see your skills in action first-hand. Some skill tests could be software coding, copy-writing, or data-entry 

 

Brief Presentations or Assignments 

Depending on the role, interviewers may ask you to prepare a presentation or assignment to share during the interview. Similar to a skills test, the employer wants to see your work first-hand. Presentations or assignments might assess skills like facilitation, data analysis, or project planning. For example, someone interviewing for a role teaching youth about healthy eating might be asked to prepare an activity they might run for kids with an educational message about nutrition. 

 

A Walk-Through 

Going on a walk-through of an office or worksite, especially being introduced to other staff, can be a sign that your interview is going very well! A walk-through typically happens at the end of an interview after all questions have been asked and answered. 

 

Stay calm and do your best to listen and be polite with anyone you meet during a walk-through. Key information should be repeated during orientation if you’re hired, so focus on making a good impression.  

 

Trial Shifts 

In some cases, an employer may find that candidates need to try the job out to really know if it’s a good fit. A trial shift gives you the chance to try out the job, and the employer can see you in action. You should be paid for a trial shift, and there is an understanding that at the end you and the employer will decide whether the role is a mutually good fit.  

 

Interviews are often nerve-wracking, but hopefully next time one of these things come up in an interview, you’ll feel confident to face the challenge!  

