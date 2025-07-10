Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Navigating Eco-Anxiety Through the Summer


Blog cards sc 2

Kids today are growing up in a world where environmental crises, both in the news and in our communities, are hard to avoid. With poor air quality from wildfire smoke in Northern Ontario and more frequent extreme heat warnings in Waterloo Region, many kids are feeling anxious about the future. This growing worry is known as eco-anxiety and can be especially intense during the summer months, when high temperatures increase stress, fatigue, and irritability.  

As a parent, you can help your child feel more grounded and supported. Here are some strategies to help you navigate eco-anxiety with your kids this summer: 

  • Understand what eco-anxiety is: Kids Help Phone defines eco-anxiety as worry that arises when thinking about the uncertainty of the planet’s future due to climate change. Feelings of anger, existential dread, depression or panic are all common signs of eco-anxiety. While fear is a natural and protective emotion, it can become paralyzing when the threat feels too big to change.  
  • Validate emotions: Because climate change is so overwhelming, when a young person expresses worry, it’s important to validate their fears. Once their concerns have been validated, you can work toward processing the anxious feelings.  
  • Be open and honest: Create space for conversations about climate change that match their level of understanding. Avoid shutting down their concerns or offering empty reassurances. Showing that you care, and being honest about any anxiety you experience around climate change can help your kids know that it is both normal and manageable.
  • Limit media exposure: While being informed is a good thing, too much flow of anxiety-provoking news can increase feelings of helplessness and defeat. Encourage healthy breaks from media intake and be mindful of what your kids are consuming.
  • Take action together: There are tangible steps that can be taken to address climate change, and because problem-solving is empowering, finding ways to contribute with your kid can alleviate some fears and foster hope. Show them you care by making small, meaningful changes like reducing single-use plastics or composting.  

Extreme heat can also impact mental health, so being aware of weather alerts or heat warnings is another proactive step you can take to help kids manage their eco-anxiety. Stay informed with local emergency updates like Alert Waterloo Region.

If you’re a parent or caregiver in Waterloo Region and need support for kids experiencing anxiety or other mental health challenges, call Front Door to Child & Youth Mental Health at 519-749-2932

To connect with Front Door, call 519-749-2932 Monday to Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.
Call Now

Additional Resources:  

Tags:Summer AnxietyKids with AnxietyanxietyEco-AnxietySummer with kids

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

✨ Sponsor Spotlight ✨Thank you to our Steps for Kids Community Supporter Sponsors and Community Friend Sponsors for showing kids in our community that their mental health matters! @pwc Canada @serenialife @crania_schools @precision_pools #StepsForKids2025 #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #LittleStepsBigImpact
✨ Sponsor Spotlight ✨ Thank you to our amazing Steps for Kids 2025 Community Spirit Sponsors! Your generosity helped us reach our fundraising goal, creating brighter futures for kids in our community. 💛 #ConestogoMechanical @millerthomsonllp @staeblerlife @toyotamfgcanada @woodhouse.group #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
✨ Sponsor Spotlight ✨Thank you to our Steps for Kids 2025 Community Leader Sponsors, Heffner Toyota and Steed & Evans Ltd! With your help, we reached our fundraising goal to support children and youth in Waterloo Region experiencing mental health challenges. Thank you! 💛 @heffner.ca @steedandevans #MentalHealthMatters #StepsforKids #MentalHealthAwareness #ChildrensMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion
✨ Sponsor Spotlight ✨ Thank you to our exclusive radio sponsors, @chym967, @country1067, and @citynewskitchener, for their incredible support in making this year's Steps for Kids a success! We truly appreciate your commitment to raising awareness about children's mental health in Waterloo Region. 💛 #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
Today is World Youth Skills Day—a day to celebrate how amazing young people are. At Starling Employment Services, we’re proud to support youth as they build skills and take steps toward their future. To every young person chasing their career goals, you’ve got this. We believe in you! #WorldYouthSkillsDay #YouthPower #SkillsForSuccess #FutureReady #YouthEmployment
You should know that the Region of Waterloo offers: ✔️ 40+ public Cooling Centres (libraries, arenas, museums) ✔️ A network of Emergency Shelters ✔️ Real-time alerts via Environment Canada and Alert Waterloo Region 📘 Read our latest blog on how to stay safe and support others during heat warnings. Link in bio. @regionofwaterloo #CommunitySupport #ExtremeHeat #WaterlooRegion #HousingServices #NonprofitLeadership
✨ Sponsor Spotlight ✨ Thank you to Strassburger Windows & Doors for being a Community Champion Sponsor of Steps for Kids 2025! Your generous support helped us reach our fundraising goal and will help continue to provide crucial care and support to children and youth in Waterloo Region. 💛 #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
Front Door to Child and Youth Mental Health is a great first step for families and youth in Waterloo Region 💛 For over 20 years, our team has supported children, youth (up to age 18), and caregivers facing challenges with: 🟡 emotions 🟣 behaviours 🔴 relationships 🔵 and mental health 📞 Call 519-749-2932 or visit frontdoormentalhealth.com to connect. 💬 Help us spread the word—support is available, and it’s okay to ask for help. #ItsOkayToAskForHelp #FrontDoortoMentalHealth #ChildAndYouthMentalHealth #WaterlooRegionMentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"New to Canada and without Canadian work experience, I was struggling to get a job and find a place to settle and feed my family. Lutherwood helped me get a food allowance and find a place to live."