Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Building Positive Relationships with Your Landlord and Neighbours

By Lindsay Hussey
Neighbours Blog

Moving to a new rental can be an exciting, yet sometimes stressful experience. Whether you’re new to the area or just looking for a fresh start, building positive relationships with those around you can make a big difference in how comfortable you feel in your new home. 

1. Communicate Clearly and Respectfully with Your Landlord

Whether you’re asking for repairs, discussing rent, or asking about house rules, good communication is the foundation of any successful relationship, including with your landlord.

  • Be respectful and polite: Always approach your landlord with kindness and respect. If something needs fixing, let them know as soon as possible.

  • Keep records of communication: When you talk to your landlord, it’s a good idea to keep a written record. This could be through emails or text messages, especially if you’re discussing important issues like rent or repairs.
  • Stay on top of payments: Paying rent on time shows that you’re responsible and trustworthy. If you’re ever having trouble, talk to your landlord early so you can work something out.

2. Be a Good Neighbour

Getting along with your neighbours is just as important as having a good relationship with your landlord. Here are a few simple things you can do to build trust and keep things friendly:

  • Introduce yourself: When you first move in, take a moment to say hello to your neighbours. A simple introduction can go a long way in creating a welcoming environment.
  • Be considerate of noise: If you’re having a party or playing music, try to keep the noise at reasonable levels, especially later in the evenings.
  • Respect shared spaces: If you live in an apartment or townhouse complex, be mindful of common areas like hallways or parking lots. Keep these spaces clean and respect the property.
  • Offer help if you can: If you see a neighbour who needs help carrying groceries or shoveling snow, offering a hand can help build a positive relationship.

3. Get Involved in Your Community

Being part of your local community can help you feel more connected and supported. Waterloo Region has many community programs and events that can help you meet new people and get involved. Whether it’s attending a neighbourhood meeting or participating in a community garage sale or BBQ, building a network can provide valuable support when needed.

By following these simple tips, you can create a positive and supportive environment in your new rental. Building good relationships with your landlord and neighbours takes time, but it’s worth the effort for a happier and more comfortable living situation. 

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Join us as Tracy shares a glimpse into her day-to-day as a Psychologist at Starling Children's Mental Health Centre, highlighting the power of small achievements in children’s lives. “Oftentimes when somebody is struggling, the expectations from parents or school can be much higher than what they can meet at that time,” says Tracy. “When we allow kids to have small successes, then they can build self-competence and the feeling that they are able to manage their emotions and symptoms in a way that will set them on a path to success.” By supporting Steps for Kids, you help ensure every child receives the compassion, expertise and tools they need to build brighter and promising futures. 💛 👉 Want to make a difference? Sign up or donate today at starlingstepsforkids.ca! #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Less than 3 WEEKS until we step up for Kids' Mental Health! 👟💛 Let's take a look back at the vibrant sea of RBC blue and Leo the Lion at Starling’s (formerly Lutherwood) Steps for Kids! As our presenting sponsor, RBC has been a remarkable advocate for youth mental health, ensuring that children and families receive the vital support they need. Thank you, RBC! @RBC We can't wait to make a difference together again this year. 👉 Sign up or donate today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca and let's continue to raise awareness for kids' mental health! #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Sponsor Spotlight: Community Leader Sponsors 🏅 Thank you to Heffner Toyota and Steed and Evans Ltd for supporting Steps for Kids as a Community Leader Sponsor! Your sponsorship is not only bringing hope to children and youth in the Waterloo Region facing mental health challenges but also building brighter futures for them. We can't wait to see your teams step up with us this Children's Mental Health Week! 👟💛 @heffner.ca @steedandevans Register today or create a team at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca and walk for kids mental health on May 4th! 🏃‍♀️ #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
Steps for Kids is less than FOUR WEEKS AWAY! 👟 Here’s a snapshot of how your Steps for Kids dollars helped in 2024! Every step you take and every dollar you raise goes directly to providing vital mental health care through Starling Community Services ensuring kids have the care they deserve to heal and thrive. 💛 Let’s continue to show kids in Waterloo Region that their mental health matters! Join us in person on Sunday, May 4th, to walk for kids’ mental health! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ 👉 Sign up today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca #StepsForKids #MentalHealthMatters #StarlingCommunityServices #WaterlooRegion #CommunitySupport
As a parent, it can be incredibly difficult to see your child experience an anxiety attack. You may feel helpless or overwhelmed, especially if you’ve worked hard to manage your own stress. Even if you’ve learned strategies to work on your own mental health, it can still be hard to stay calm when your child is struggling. Here are some tips to help you remain composed and be the calm presence your child needs. Visit our Children's Mental Health blog for more. Link is in our bio. #ChildrensMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion
Sponsor Spotlight: Strassburger Windows & Doors! 👟💛 As a Community Champion Sponsor, Strassburger Windows & Doors plays a vital role in providing essential mental health care and support to children and youth in Waterloo Region when they need it most. Thank you for supporting Steps for Kids 2025 and making a positive impact in our community! #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
As one of Starling’s dedicated Housing Stability Workers in the Home Based Support Program (HBS), Amina plays a crucial role in supporting individuals transitioning from chronic homelessness into stable housing. Yet, it is through her natural empathy and compassion that Amina connects with people to help them move into, and maintain stable housing, creating lasting change and hope for a better future. Working as part of the HBS program, Amina helps ensure individuals are comfortable and stabilized in their new home while connecting them to a circle of community support. “The first thing I like to do is build a trusting relationship and always meet people where they are at” Amina shares, highlighting the importance of having empathy and understanding for the unique circumstance of each individual. Amina’s deep desire to help those in need is what drives her to support individuals experiencing homelessness right here in our community. With her natural ability to connect with others, Amina looks at her work not just as a job, but as a fulfilling journey of empowerment that is rooted in helping others – no matter anyone’s situation. Read more of Amina's story on our Housing Blog at www.starlingcs.ca/housing #HousingServices #StarlingCommunityServices
You should know that 51% of Ontario students experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression in the past year. With 27% facing serious symptoms - a dramatic rise from just 11% a decade ago. This Children’s Mental Health Week, you can make a difference. Join us on Sunday, May 4th to walk for kids’ mental health in Waterloo Region. 👟💛 Sign up today at starlingstepsforkids.ca and start the conversation by sharing our digital toolkit online! #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
As a Better Jobs Ontario student, I found the help that I received at Lutherwood to be invaluable. My employment counsellor helped me navigate through the application process in a friendly, supportive, kind and helpful manner. I just graduated from a diploma program and have been offered a job in my industry thanks to Lutherwood's help. Thank you!