Brian's Story: When Hope Finds a Home

Before the pandemic, Brian worked as a facilities manager at a Waterloo company. But when offices shut down, his role disappeared. “With work from home, there were no facilities to manage,” he explains. Just a few years shy of retirement and living with disabilities, finding new work proved nearly impossible. He relied on savings to get by, until they ran out.

For the first time in his life, Brian faced homelessness. After years of working and supporting himself, he suddenly found himself at a shelter in Cambridge, something he never thought could happen to him.

Even in difficult circumstances, Brian stayed positive. “You have to have a positive outlook,” he says. “I tried to keep everyone laughing… I think I had everyone happier by the time I left.”

He even earned the nickname ‘Even Steven.’

“I’m the guy who complains about being broke and then finds $20 in his pocket. Things just tend to work out for me if I keep pushing and don’t lose hope.”

That’s when he was connected with Starling Housing Services.

With the help of his housing worker, Brian searched for a home that met his accessibility needs. “A lot of places had stairs,” he says. Eventually, he found the right fit. A Waterloo apartment with elevator access, nearby laundry, and walking distance to essentials.

“If I didn’t have help from Starling, I would still be homeless,” Brian says. “I don’t even know how to put into words how much they did for me. Now that I’m old enough to receive my pension, I have enough to get by and look to the future again.”