From Client to Housing Stability Coach - Courtney's Full Circle Journey

Starling Community Services employees are all driven by their own unique passion for helping others. For Housing Stability Coach Courtney Kosch, that passion is deeply personal. Before she was guiding individuals through their own housing journeys, she was a client of Starling herself, receiving the same support she now provides. Her story is a powerful testament to Starling’s mission and work, how it can resonate with people for years, allowing some, like Courtney, to come full circle.

Courtney’s journey with Starling began in high school when she participated in the Lutherwood Head Start program. “They helped me find a summer job," she explains. “And I remember looking up to the people running it, never imagining I would one day be in their shoes.”

Now, as she approaches three years with Starling, Courtney plays a critical role in helping individuals transition from homelessness to stable living. “It’s about more than just finding a place to live. My role helps those housed with daily activities, acclimating to the community, and regaining essential life skills like cooking and cleaning that may have been lost while they were unhoused. It’s about making sure they feel a sense of belonging.”

Courtney’s experience growing up in a low-income household with a single mother also gives her unique insight into the challenges our clients face. “Starling took a chance on me,” she says. “They recognized my lived experience as a strength. That allows me to connect with participants in a unique way—because I’ve been there.”

This opportunity has not only changed Courtney’s life, but also that of her family. “This job has given me stability - something I didn’t grow up with. It’s breaking the cycle, and I can now give a better life to my son.”

Courtney knows firsthand the doubts and hardships our clients face, and her journey proves that change is possible. “When people come to us, they’re often feeling down. But when they see that their caseworker was in their shoes ten years ago, they realize change is possible. I wouldn’t have believed it myself if someone had told me back then.”

Courtney’s message to potential Starling clients is one of encouragement. “This is a supportive community. We can help you, and show you that you have more to offer than you think. We are here to help you build on your skills and support you every step of the way.”

If you need housing supports, reach out today. A Starling worker like Courtney would be happy to assist you.