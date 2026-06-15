When the Right Opportunity Meets the Right Employer

Sarah* was originally referred to Starling Community Services for housing support, but during a meeting with her housing advisor, it became clear that finding stable employment would be just as important as securing housing in helping her build a more secure future.

Years earlier, Sarah had been only a few credits away from completing a Social Work diploma when the arrival of her first child put those plans on hold. As a parent of a young child with higher support needs, she spent the next decade working in customer service and call centre roles, often struggling to find employers who could accommodate her family responsibilities.

At Starling Employment Services, Sarah was matched with Diane and the team at Millennium Tax in Cambridge. Diane immediately recognized Sarah's strengths and potential. Together, they created a role that balanced the needs of the business with the flexibility Sarah required as a parent. With a supportive employer and a position tailored to her abilities, Sarah finally had the opportunity to demonstrate what she was capable of in a workplace that understood her circumstances.

Nine months later, Diane began scaling back the business as she moved toward retirement. When her colleague Kristen launched her own firm and assumed many of the staff, Sarah was the first person she hired.

Through her work in bookkeeping and tax preparation, Sarah discovered a new career path she genuinely enjoys. This fall, she will attend Conestoga College to further her education in bookkeeping and taxation, with plans to continue growing her career in the financial services industry.

What began as a housing referral evolved into stable employment, a new career direction, and a future full of possibilities. Stories like this remind us that employment is about more than finding a job. It's about creating the right fit so people can thrive.

*To protect her privacy, the client's name has been changed.