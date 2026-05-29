Removing Barriers, Building Trust: A New Way Forward in Substance Use Care

Since April 2025, Starling’s Substance Use Services have been changing how young people get help. Many youth struggle with substance use as a way to cope with stress, trauma, or mental health challenges. Without support early on, these struggles can grow and become harder to overcome. But instead of feeling nervous, judged, or turned away, youth are now finding care that feels safe, kind, and easy to reach, right when they need it most.

We brought our Substance Use Clinicians into places youth already know and trust, like Safe Haven, Birchlands Step-Up Step-Down program, and our Community Mental Health Services. This means young people don’t have to go somewhere new or tell their story over and over again. They can talk to someone they know, in a place where they already feel comfortable.

This support becomes part of everyday life.

Youth can meet one-on-one with a clinician, join group conversations, or simply check in when they’re having a hard day. By being there on a regular basis, clinicians can notice early signs of struggle and step in quickly.

This early support can make a big difference, helping prevent substance use from getting worse and giving youth the tools they need to cope in healthier ways.

Over time, youth are able to build real relationships with their clinician. They begin to feel safe opening up about hard things, like substance use and mental health, without fear of being judged or labeled. For many, this is the first time they feel truly heard.

This program also makes sure youth are not left alone during life’s transitions. Many young people keep working with the same clinician even as they move to new programs. They don’t have to start over or say goodbye to someone they trust. This steady support helps them stay stable and continue their journey toward sobriety.

As these relationships grow stronger, youth begin to shape the program themselves. Youth have opportunities to share their ideas, choose topics for group discussions, and help guide what support looks like.

Because of this program, more young people are getting help sooner, before things get worse. They are staying connected longer, building trust, and learning healthier ways to cope.

They are not alone anymore and that changes everything.