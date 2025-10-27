Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

A Recipe for Success: Kelsey’s and Starling Employment Services


Kelseys Team

When Starling Employment Services reached out to Caesar and Tanya at Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse in Cambridge about hiring one of our job seekers, the answer was an enthusiastic yes. For them, it wasn’t just about filling a role, it was about building community. “We can help the community, and Starling helps us hire great people,” Tanya shared with a smile.

Their newest team member, hired through Starling, has quickly become a valued part of the Kelsey’s family. As a dishwasher, his role goes far beyond cleaning dishes, it includes handling chemicals, monitoring health and safety, managing kitchen waste, and supporting the team wherever needed. And he does it all with a positive attitude and a smile.

“He’s a great person,” Tanya said. “He communicates his needs clearly and shows up every day happy to be here.”

Caesar emphasized the importance of teamwork in the kitchen. “It’s all hands on deck. No one can do everything alone, and we rely on each other’s strengths to keep things running smoothly.”

At Kelsey’s, creating a family atmosphere is a priority. New staff are welcomed warmly, introduced to everyone, and mentored by longer-term team members. Their new dishwasher has fit right in, bringing consistency and a positive attitude to the workplace.

Tanya encourages other businesses to consider partnering with Starling. “It’s smart for business and a great way to support our community. It’s a win-win!”

Tags:partnershipemploymentemployerspotlights

