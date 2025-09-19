Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Threading Passion into Purpose at Apparel Decorating Co.


In 2007, fueled by a passion for music and a desire to support local bands, Adam launched The Apparel Decorating Company. What began as a modest side hustle, just two people and a single screen printing press, quickly evolved into something far greater. It wasn’t just about printing t-shirts anymore; it blossomed into a thriving business rooted in artistry, community, and connection.

Fast forward to today, and Apparel Decorating Co. has grown into a vibrant team of 14. But for Adam, the real story isn’t in the headcount, it’s in the heart behind it. He is proud to share that half of his team came through Starling Employment Services (formerly Lutherwood), a partnership that reflects the very values his company was founded on. “Starling didn’t just help me hire,” Adam says. “They helped me find amazing people.”

Knowing that Starling Employment Services was a trusted name in the community, Adam knew exactly who to call when his business was ready to expand. That call sparked a relationship that’s lasted over a decade and continues to help shape the culture of his company. 

“The greatest gift Starling has given me is the people,” Adam underscores. “Every time someone walks through our door, I’m reminded why I keep coming back. I’ve had such great success with Starling, so why would I look anywhere else?”

Starling’s team takes the time to understand the unique rhythm of Adam’s business. They carefully pre-screen candidates, sending only those who truly align with the company’s culture and needs. And through incentives that help offset short-term training costs, Adam can confidently invest in new hires, even in a technically demanding industry.

One of those hires, brought on through Starling nine years ago, is now his Operations Manager. She’s not just a leader; she’s the heartbeat of the company. “She’s the glue,” Adam says. “She holds everything together and keeps our business running smoothly.”

The team at Apparel Decorating Co. is a creative force: musicians, podcasters, designers and crafters, who bring their full selves to work and light up the room at their legendary karaoke parties. “The amazing people I’ve met have been the greatest blessing to my business, and to me personally,” Adam reflects.

For Adam, building a great team isn’t just a goal, it’s the foundation of everything. And with Starling by his side, he’s found the kind of people who make that vision real. As Apparel Decorating Co. continues to grow, Adam knows exactly where to turn when it’s time to welcome someone new.

