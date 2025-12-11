Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Starting Your Job Search in 2026: Simple Steps to Get Ready

By Marguerite Jacobson
2026 Job Search Blog

Has the New Year brought about the need for a new job? Or are you still on the hunt from last year? You’re not alone. Looking for a job can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re just starting out or returning to the market after some time away. Algorithms, applications, and endless advice can make the process feel impersonal.

The good news? With the right steps and a clear plan, you can make your search more manageable and even empowering. This guide will walk you through preparing for your job search, setting clear goals, and staying motivated when things feel slow.

1. Know What You Want

Before you start applying everywhere, take a moment to reflect. Having clarity saves time and helps you spot opportunities that truly fit you. Ask yourself:

  • What type of job do you want?

  • Which industry interests you?

  • Do you prefer full-time or part-time work?

2. Use SMART Goals

SMART goals help you stay organized and focused, especially when motivation dips:

  • Specific: Choose one clear goal.

  • Measurable: Track your progress.

  • Achievable: Make sure it’s realistic.

  • Relevant: Pick a goal that matters to you.

  • Time-bound: Set a deadline.

3. Build Your ASK (Attitudes, Skills, Knowledge)

Successful job seekers don’t just rely on experience; they build the right foundation:

  • Attitudes: Stay positive, curious, and open-minded.

  • Skills: Practice resume writing, networking, and interview techniques.

  • Knowledge: Learn about the job market and recognize your strengths.

4. Overcome Challenges

Feeling stuck is normal. Common barriers include:

  • Thinking success is only about talent.

  • Believing “I’m not the kind of person who does this.”

  • Losing motivation after rejections.

Recognizing these thoughts is the first step to moving past them.

5. Explore New Ideas

Job searching isn’t just about narrowing choices, it’s also about discovering new paths:

  • Look at roles similar to your past jobs.

  • Explore industries you’re curious about.

  • Follow your interests and transferable skills.

Final Tip: Take small steps every day. Progress doesn’t have to be dramatic to be meaningful. Be patient, stay positive, and trust that consistent effort will pay off.

