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Starling Community Services.

Ontario's 2026 Employment Law Updates: What You Need to Know

By Marguerite Jacobson
Ontario Regulations Blog

The 2026 Ontario Updates can be summarized by seven key changes:

1. Pay Transparency: Job postings must now show clear salary information or a max $50k range in salary (unless the role pays over $200,000 annually). A range as broad as $40k-$100k would not be acceptable. This will help job seekers know before applying whether the role fits within their salary expectations.

Example: "This role offers a starting salary of $60k-$70k." 

 

2. Anti-Ghosting: If a company has over 25 staff members, they must now notify every job candidate who made it to the interview stage within 45 days of their decision, even if that decision is that they haven't made one yet. This will give job seekers more closure and transparency when tracking the number of job applications they have ongoing during their search. HR must now send a yes/no decision after your final interview.

 

3. AI Disclosure: Employers must state if AI is used during the hiring process. AI has been increasingly used in the hiring process, from auto-filtering resumes, to being used to film and facilitate the first round of candidate interviews.

 

4. No Canadian Experience Requirement: Job ads can now no longer require Canadian experience. This should assist newcomer job seekers in their search for work in Ontario.

Example: Replace '2 years Canadian experience' with '2 years relevant experience.'

 

5. Real Vacancy Rule: A new complication in the current job market is seeing companies post roles that on the back end, they have no intention of filling. This could be for multiple reasons, including to collect resumes for future vacancies. Postings must now disclose whether they reflect an actual vacancy, and these records will be kept for three years.

 

6. Labour Mobility: Certified professionals from other provinces may start work in Ontario within 10 days.

Example: An engineer from Alberta may begin nearly immediately.

 

7. Construction Safety: Work sites with over 20 workers require defibrillators and trained staff on site. Large projects must have daily access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

 

Many of these changes apply to employers with 25 or more employees, and to any publicly advertised job posting. The hope is that these updates and transparency will assist job seekers as they look for new employment in Ontario.

If you want more information about these changes and how they affect you, you can check out the Ministry's website at Recent changes | Your guide to the Employment Standards Act | ontario.ca or contact Starling Employment Services.

Tags:regulationsjob searchjob postingontario

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This is what our staff at Starling want kids to know 💛 You are not alone. You matter. Your mental health matters. And support is here for you. When you step up for kids, you help make sure this care is always there. 👟Walk for kids' mental health on Sunday May 3rd! 👉Sign up or donate today at starlingstepsforkids.ca and let's build a community where every young person knows that their mental health matters. #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
✨Steps for Kids Sponsor Spotlight: Thank you to our Gold Steps for Kids Sponsors! Your support helps ensure timely access to care so children, youth and families receive help where and when they need it most! #ConestogoMechanical @staeblerlife #BeeCleanBuildingMaintenance @millerthomsonllp @woodhouse.group #On-SiteMaintenance Be part of the impact!🏃‍♂️Join us this Children's Mental Health week on May 3rd to walk for kids' mental health in Waterloo Region. Visit www.starlingstepsforkids.ca to signup or donate! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
This is the impact of stepping up for kids in Waterloo Region. 💛 Every Steps for Kids dollar our community raises goes to support programs at Starling’s Children’s Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services, creating real paths to safety, stability, and healing. ⏰ May 3 is almost here! Help us take little steps to have a big impact on kids' mental health! 👉 Donate or sign up today at: starlingstepsforkids.ca 👟Walk with us on Sunday, May 3, 2026 💛 Share this post to spread the word about kids' mental health! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
Kids' Mental Health Matters! 💛 For more than 55 years, Lutherwood, now Starling Community Services, has supported children and youth mental health in our community. That commitment continues through Steps for Kids, our annual walk raising funds and awareness for kids’ mental health! Every dollar raised supports Starling's mental health programs and Safe Haven Youth Services, helping young people get the care they deserve. Steps for Kids is more than just a walk. It's a chance to make a real difference for children, youth and families in our community. 👟Walk with us on Sunday May 3, 2026! 👉 Sign up or donate today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca 💛 Help us spread the word about kids' mental health! #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
✨Steps for Kids Sponsor Spotlight: Thank you Donovan Insurance Brokers Inc. for supporting Steps For Kids 2026! Donovan has been a continued community champion of kids mental health and thanks to their support, they help connect children and youth in Waterloo region to vital mental health services. Thank you for making a difference for children and youth in our community! #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness
Saffi’s journey is proof that support makes all the difference. After arriving in Canada and struggling to break into his field, Saffi connected with Starling Employment Services. With guidance from his Employment Advisor and mentorship from an industry professional, he gained clarity, confidence, and Canadian experience. Today, he’s the founder of a growing engineering company. 💬 Read Saffi’s full story on our website! Link in bio. #EmploymentServices #EmployeeSuccess #StarlingEmploymentServices
This Children’s Mental Health Week, you can make a difference for kids in our community. Join us on Sunday, May 3rd to walk for kids’ mental health in Waterloo Region. 👟💛 When you participate in Steps for Kids, every step and every dollar goes directly toward life‑changing programs like our Children’s Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services. Sign up or donate today at starlingstepsforkids.ca and help build a community where every young person can thrive. #StepsForKids2026 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Thank you Home Depot Kitchener Sunrise Centre for supporting Starling Safe Haven Youth Services through the @homedepotcanada Orange Door Project! With your incredible generosity, we’re able to continue providing safe spaces for young people to heal, grow, and thrive at Safe Haven. 🧡 #OrangeDoorProject #ThankYouHomeDepot #YouthSupport #StarlingSafeHaven
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