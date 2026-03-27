The 2026 Ontario Updates can be summarized by seven key changes:

1. Pay Transparency: Job postings must now show clear salary information or a max $50k range in salary (unless the role pays over $200,000 annually). A range as broad as $40k-$100k would not be acceptable. This will help job seekers know before applying whether the role fits within their salary expectations.

Example: "This role offers a starting salary of $60k-$70k."

2. Anti-Ghosting: If a company has over 25 staff members, they must now notify every job candidate who made it to the interview stage within 45 days of their decision, even if that decision is that they haven't made one yet. This will give job seekers more closure and transparency when tracking the number of job applications they have ongoing during their search. HR must now send a yes/no decision after your final interview.

3. AI Disclosure: Employers must state if AI is used during the hiring process. AI has been increasingly used in the hiring process, from auto-filtering resumes, to being used to film and facilitate the first round of candidate interviews.

4. No Canadian Experience Requirement: Job ads can now no longer require Canadian experience. This should assist newcomer job seekers in their search for work in Ontario.

Example: Replace '2 years Canadian experience' with '2 years relevant experience.'

5. Real Vacancy Rule: A new complication in the current job market is seeing companies post roles that on the back end, they have no intention of filling. This could be for multiple reasons, including to collect resumes for future vacancies. Postings must now disclose whether they reflect an actual vacancy, and these records will be kept for three years.

6. Labour Mobility: Certified professionals from other provinces may start work in Ontario within 10 days.

Example: An engineer from Alberta may begin nearly immediately.

7. Construction Safety: Work sites with over 20 workers require defibrillators and trained staff on site. Large projects must have daily access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Many of these changes apply to employers with 25 or more employees, and to any publicly advertised job posting. The hope is that these updates and transparency will assist job seekers as they look for new employment in Ontario.

If you want more information about these changes and how they affect you, you can check out the Ministry's website at Recent changes | Your guide to the Employment Standards Act | ontario.ca or contact Starling Employment Services.