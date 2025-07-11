Skip to main content
2025 Community Report: Moving Forward With Confidence


In a time of constant change, Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) continues to move forward with confidence, guided by our mission, strengthened by our staff, supported by our community partners, and inspired by those we support.

Our 2025 Community Report: Moving Forward with Confidence showcases how we’ve embraced innovation, launched new programs, and deepened collaboration to meet the evolving community needs in mental health, employment, and housing.

Inside, you’ll find powerful stories of resilience and transformation, from Dan’s journey out of homelessness to Omaya’s pursuit of a better life for her children, Hailey’s path through mental health challenges, and Vinny’s creative advocacy for youth.

We invite you to explore the report and celebrate the confidence that fuels change, for individuals, families, and our entire community.

