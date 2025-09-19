A Camp Season of Growth, Joy, and Connection

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, 18 children between the ages of 7 and 12 experienced a summer they’ll never forget at Starling’s Day Camp. More than just a break from routine, our camp helped ease the transition from therapeutic care back to community schools, while giving kids the chance to simply be kids.

From emotional check-ins and jam sessions at the gazebo to cannonballs in the pool and roasting s’mores at the fire pit, each day was packed with fun, friendship, and healing. Activities like frisbee golf, obstacle courses, and team-building games helped children practice essential social skills like patience, turn-taking, and cooperation.

Jessica, one of our dedicated Child and Youth Counsellors, witnessed significant social growth throughout the camp season. “These kids are now actively seeking out peer connections and, for many, making their very first friends,” she shared. “Goodbyes at the end of the day are tough, because for the first time, they feel a sense of belonging.”

Our camp program gently bridges the transition back to school by focusing less on academics and more on play, joy, and relationship-building. It’s a space where children can laugh freely, feel safe, and rediscover what it means to simply be a kid.

The ripple effect of camp will extend far beyond the summer months. The confidence gained, friendships formed, and coping strategies practiced here become powerful tools as children re-enter their community schools. They return not only with stronger social skills, but with renewed self-worth and the emotional resilience to face new challenges.