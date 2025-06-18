As the school year winds down and summer kicks off, many parents and caregivers breathe a sigh of relief. But as kids and teenagers transition out of their school routine into the summer break, this can bring new challenges.

Things like disrupted sleep routines, increased screen time, and social withdrawal can all affect kids’ mental health and add stress for parents and caregivers.

So, to help you and your kids ease into the summer with healthy habits and less stress, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) offers five simple tips:



1. Keep Some Routines Through the Summer Summer is often seen as a time to relax and that’s important! But when summer turns into two months of unstructured days and nights, it can start to take a toll on kids’ mental health. For younger kids , a gentle daily rhythm – like regular mealtimes, rest periods, and bedtime routines – helps them feel more safe and secure in their day-to-day. These basic routines can help young kids feel more at ease as they transition from their school routine into summer.

For teens, routines are just as important. Sleeping in, staying up late, and too much screen time can affect their mood, energy, and ability to manage emotions. A basic routine like waking up at a consistent time and engaging in meaningful activities can support their mental health and make the return to school easier.