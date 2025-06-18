Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Healthy Summer Habits: Tips for Parents and Caregivers


Healthy summer habits

As the school year winds down and summer kicks off, many parents and caregivers breathe a sigh of relief. But as kids and teenagers transition out of their school routine into the summer break, this can bring new challenges.

Things like disrupted sleep routines, increased screen time, and social withdrawal can all affect kids’ mental health and add stress for parents and caregivers.  

So, to help you and your kids ease into the summer with healthy habits and less stress, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) offers five simple tips: 
 

1. Keep Some Routines Through the Summer

Summer is often seen as a time to relax and that’s important! But when summer turns into two months of unstructured days and nights, it can start to take a toll on kids’ mental health.

  • For younger kids, a gentle daily rhythm – like regular mealtimes, rest periods, and bedtime routines – helps them feel more safe and secure in their day-to-day. These basic routines can help young kids feel more at ease as they transition from their school routine into summer.  
  • For teens, routines are just as important. Sleeping in, staying up late, and too much screen time can affect their mood, energy, and ability to manage emotions. A basic routine like waking up at a consistent time and engaging in meaningful activities can support their mental health and make the return to school easier. 

 

Want more ideas for supporting teens through summer? Check out our in depth blog here.

2. Stay Social

School helps provide social activities and when it wraps up, feelings of isolation can happen for parents/caregivers, kids and teenagers. CMHA recommends staying connected with friends, family and community through the summer. Whether it’s a playdate or a volunteering opportunity for teenagers, social interaction helps everyone feel supported and less alone. 

3. Prioritize Self Care  

As a parent or caregiver, your well-being matters too! Taking time to do things that bring you joy when you are feeling overwhelmed will not only help alleviate stress, but it will also show your kids that caring for yourself is a healthy and important part of life. 

4. Set Healthy Screen Time Boundaries

Screens are part of everyday life, but too much can lead to social isolation and missed opportunities for connection. Try and set limits on screen time and engage in real-world activities like crafts, backyard activities, or board games. Less screen time can help improve relationships, sleep habits and reduce stress and anxiety, allowing for more quality time spent together.  

5. Seek Support if You Need It

If things feel overwhelming, CMHA recommends reaching out for help. If you are a parent/caregiver of a child under 18, reach out to Front Door to Child & Youth Mental Health for help accessing local child and youth mental health support in Waterloo Region.  

We all deserve a break, but a little structure and a few healthy habits will go a long way in making the best out of the summer for everyone!  

 

Tags:Summer with kidsRoutinesSummer RoutinesSummer stressParents with kids

"With the help of Starling, I will be heading back to school next week and hopefully starting a new career once my course is complete! I highly recommend Starling for assistance in finding employment or information on training or heading back to school!"